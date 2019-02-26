This ice tsunami is one of the craziest things I've ever witnessed. Starting to bulldoze trees and street lamps. #onstorm #onwx #forterie #windstorm #windstorm2019 #seiche #iceshove #icetsunami @ReedTimmerAccu @NWSBUFFALO @EC_ONweather @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/SHj8jXCDqI