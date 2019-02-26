Los enormes bloques de hielo poco a poco fueron invadiendo parte de una autopista. (Twitter/ @ONwxchaser) (semisquare-x3)
Los enormes bloques de hielo poco a poco fueron invadiendo parte de una autopista. (Twitter/ @ONwxchaser)

Faltan unas semanas para la llegada de la primavera, sin embargo, las temperaturas gélidas continúan azotando algunas partes de Estados Unidos y Canadá.

Al menos así ocurrió el 24 de febrero, cuando se registró una tormenta helada con vientos de hasta 73 millas por hora.

Este fenómeno provocó que enormes bloques de hielo sobrepasaran los límites del lago Erie y del río Niágara.

Como consecuencia, ocurrió un desborde de nieve acumulada en la frontera noreste de Estados Unidos y Canadá, que derivó en un extraño fenómeno conocido como “tsunami de hielo”.

Tal como se aprecia en un vídeo difundido por la cuenta de Twitter @NiagParksPolice, los enormes bloques de hielo poco a poco fueron invadiendo parte de una autopista.

“@NiagParksPolice aconsejando a @NiagaraParks Departamento de Carreteras que cierre Niagara River Parkway cerca de Mathers Archs. Fuertes vientos soplan sobre el muro de contención del lago. Conduzca con precaución. Video cortesía @NiagRegPolice”

De esta manera, la Policía del Parque Estatal Niagara Falls alertó sobre la situación y cerró varios tramos de carretera de la región.

Algunos usuarios aprovecharon las redes sociales para publicar imágenes de este “tsunami de hielo”, algo que no se aprecia tan frecuentemente.

“Este tsunami de hielo es una de las cosas más locas que he presenciado. Ha comenzado a derribar árboles y faroles”, publicó el usuario David Piano en Twitter.

La causa de este gélido escenario es el llamado Vórtice Polar, un fenómeno que suele aparecer en el Polo Norte, pero que está fluyendo más al sur, al norte de Europa y el centro de Norteamérica.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  