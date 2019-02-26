Faltan unas semanas para la llegada de la primavera, sin embargo, las temperaturas gélidas continúan azotando algunas partes de Estados Unidos y Canadá.
@NiagParksPolice advising that @NiagaraParks Roads Department closing Niagara River Parkway near Mathers Arch. Strong winds blowing ice over the retaining wall from the lake. Drive with caution. Video courtesy @NiagRegPolice Insp. Garvey.... pic.twitter.com/RdXh5HYxfx— Niagara Parks Police (@NiagParksPolice) 24 de febrero de 2019
This ice tsunami is one of the craziest things I've ever witnessed. Starting to bulldoze trees and street lamps. #onstorm #onwx #forterie #windstorm #windstorm2019 #seiche #iceshove #icetsunami @ReedTimmerAccu @NWSBUFFALO @EC_ONweather @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/SHj8jXCDqI— David Piano (@ONwxchaser) 24 de febrero de 2019
