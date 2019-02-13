El 12 de junio de 2018, una fuerte tormenta de arena en Marte hizo que la NASA perdiera toda comunicación con su rover Opportunity, y ahora la agencia especial indicó que hace unos días hicieron el último intento por retomar el contacto con este dispositivo, ocho meses después del último mensaje.

One of the most successful and enduring feats of interplanetary exploration, our @MarsRovers Opportunity is at an end after almost 15 years exploring the surface of Mars. Designed to last just 90 Martian days, here's a look at this record-setting mission: https://t.co/erVYRlyIOm pic.twitter.com/VEY0KbLxyz — NASA (@NASA) 13 de febrero de 2019

Fue la tarde del martes 12 de febrero que los encargados de esta misión hicieron su mejor esfuerzo para tener contacto con el robot, sin tener éxito, por lo que el jefe de este proyecto programó una reunión informativa para este miércoles con el objetivo de reunirse con todos los responsables de la misión, la cual se dio por concluida.

Al respecto, la NASA ofreció una conferencia de prensa para dar información actualizada sobre el estatus del explorador, la cual se realizó en el Laboratorio de Propulsión a Reacción (JPL) en Pasadena, California.



A este evento con los medios asistieron Jim Bridenstine, el administrador asociado de la Dirección de Misiones Científicas de la NASA, Thomas Zurbuchen, la actual directora de la División de Ciencia Planetaria de la NASA, y el director del JPL, Michael Watkins.

#OppyPhoneHome Update



Tonight, we’ll make our last planned attempts to contact Opportunity. The solar-powered rover last communicated on June 10, 2018, as a planet-wide dust storm swept across Mars.



Want to show the team some love? Send a postcard: https://t.co/eO2SClFcYm pic.twitter.com/trDjRNf65E — Spirit and Oppy (@MarsRovers) 12 de febrero de 2019

Las esperanzas parecían nulas, pues el rover que llegó al planeta rojo en 2004, no se ha vuelto a encontrar desde hace 8 meses.

Incluso, la NASA había anunciado en agosto que daría un plazo de 45 días antes de declarar la muerte de “Oppy”.

En octubre, la agencia cambió de opinión y decidió alargar el tiempo de espera hasta enero para reevaluar la situación.