El 12 de junio de 2018, una fuerte tormenta de arena en Marte hizo que la NASA perdiera toda comunicación con su rover Opportunity, y ahora la agencia especial indicó que hace unos días hicieron el último intento por retomar el contacto con este dispositivo, ocho meses después del último mensaje.
One of the most successful and enduring feats of interplanetary exploration, our @MarsRovers Opportunity is at an end after almost 15 years exploring the surface of Mars. Designed to last just 90 Martian days, here's a look at this record-setting mission: https://t.co/erVYRlyIOm pic.twitter.com/VEY0KbLxyz
Tonight, we’ll make our last planned attempts to contact Opportunity. The solar-powered rover last communicated on June 10, 2018, as a planet-wide dust storm swept across Mars.
Want to show the team some love? Send a postcard: https://t.co/eO2SClFcYm pic.twitter.com/trDjRNf65E
One month since increasing commanding frequency, we've yet to hear from Opportunity. @NASA hasn't set deadlines for the mission, and will be briefed later this month on progress and prospects for the active recovery campaign. https://t.co/YvoDCwT3Vw pic.twitter.com/6pXoUXfRXf
