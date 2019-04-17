Bennu, el asteroide más próximo a la Tierra, pasa cerca de nuestro planeta una vez cada seis años y se estima que podría impactar entre los años 2175 y 2199, aunque las probabilidades son mínimas.

Es por eso que en 2016 la NASA lanzó la sonda Osiris-Rex, con la misión de aterrizar en el asteroide para obtener fragmentos de este, y posteriormente estudiarlos.

Aunque el objetivo es tocar la superficie de Bennu en 2020, la sonda ya comenzó a enviar imágenes de este cuerpo rocoso de unos 1,600 pies de diámetro.

Here's another view of Bennu's largest boulder, which protrudes from the asteroid's southern hemisphere. I took this on Mar. 7 during Flyby 1 of Baseball Diamond phase. To get this angle, I pointed PolyCam down and west while flying over the equator.



15 de abril de 2019

Las fotografías, publicadas a través de la cuenta oficial de Twitter de la agencia espacial estadounidense, fueron captadas mediante una cámara PolyCam de la sonda OSIRIS-Rex, a una distancia de 3 millas del asteroide.



En ellas, puede observarse la roca más grande del hemisferio norte de Bennu, que alcanza una altura de 75 pies, explica la NASA.

Desde la cuenta de Twitter de OSIRIS-REx, explicaron respecto de las imágenes: "Este es un buen ejemplo de algunos de los ángulos de visión oblicuos en los que estamos trabajando para llegar a Bennu".

This is a good example of some of the oblique viewing angles we're working to get on Bennu. The shadows at this angle give a sense of boulder height -- and we can see more surface detail from this angle than if I were to only image straight down.



12 de abril de 2019

Este asteroide está integrado por piezas que se separaron de un cuerpo mayor y después se unieron por los efectos de la gravedad. Tiene más de 200 rocas que superan los 32 pies de diámetro, llegando a alcanzar los 98 pies en algunos casos.



Aunque solo hay un 0.037% de probabilidades de que Bennu impacte con la Tierra en varios años, si lo hace crearía un cráter de unas 3 millas de diámetro, liberando una energía 70,000 veces superior a la de la bomba atómica de Hiroshima, según los cálculos de la NASA.