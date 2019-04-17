Bennu, el asteroide más próximo a la Tierra, pasa cerca de nuestro planeta una vez cada seis años y se estima que podría impactar entre los años 2175 y 2199, aunque las probabilidades son mínimas.
Here's another view of Bennu's largest boulder, which protrudes from the asteroid's southern hemisphere. I took this on Mar. 7 during Flyby 1 of Baseball Diamond phase. To get this angle, I pointed PolyCam down and west while flying over the equator.
This is a good example of some of the oblique viewing angles we’re working to get on Bennu. The shadows at this angle give a sense of boulder height -- and we can see more surface detail from this angle than if I were to only image straight down.
