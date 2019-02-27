En la actualidad, los instrumentos para medir las condiciones climáticas permiten anticiparnos ante cualquier fenómeno meteorológico.

Sin embargo, esto no ocurre en el espacio, donde se generan algunas tormentas cuando los vientos solares chocan con la atmósfera de nuestro planeta, llegando incluso a inutilizar los aparatos de vuelo de la NASA durante los lanzamientos, afectando la tecnología y a los astronautas en órbita.

Es por ello que la agencia espacial estadounidense no se conforma con medir el tiempo en la Tierra y ahora quiere ir más allá.

Por este motivo, tiene contemplada una misión en 2022, que buscará comprender el clima espacial de la Tierra.

La misión, conocida como Experimento de Olas Atmosféricas (AWE), se dedicará a estudiar bandas de luz de colores en la atmósfera de la Tierra, para determinar qué combinación de fuerzas impulsa el clima espacial en la atmósfera superior.



Los investigadores alguna vez pensaron que solo el flujo constante de luz ultravioleta y las partículas del Sol, el viento solar, podría afectar a la región. Sin embargo, recientemente han aprendido que la variabilidad solar no es suficiente para impulsar los cambios observados, y el clima de la Tierra también debe estar teniendo un efecto.

