J.R. Smith (con el balón) jugó por última vez en la NBA con los Cavaliers de Cleveland en la temporada 2018-2019. (AP / Tony Dejak)

El exjugador de los Cavaliers de Cleveland en la NBA, J.R. Smith, le propinó una paliza a un joven al que acusó de romper uno de los cristales de su vehículo durante una manifestación en el distrito de Fairfax en Los Ángeles, California, por la muerte de George Floyd.

Según múltiples portales de noticias, y como confirmó el propio atleta mediante un vídeo publicado en Twitter, Smith regresó a su camioneta luego de participar en una protesta pacífica y encontró que uno de los cristales había sido destrozado.

Supuestamente, Smith vio el momento en que un joven cometió el acto, por lo que lo persiguió y luego lo pateó y golpeó mientras estaba en el pavimento.

"Uno de estos (palabra soez) niños blancos no sabía lo que estaba haciendo y rompió una (palabra soez) ventana en mi camioneta. Así que lo perseguí y le di una paliza. Esto no es un crimen de odio, y no tengo problemas con nadie que no tenga problemas conmigo. El problema es con el (palabra soez) sistema. Eso es todo. No sabía a quién le rompió la ventana y le di una paliza", dijo Smith en el vídeo.

Smith no ha jugado en la NBA desde la temporada 2018-2019, cuando promedió 6.7 puntos, 1.6 rebotes, 1.9 asistencias 1.0 cortes de balón para los Cavaliers.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  