El exjugador de los Cavaliers de Cleveland en la NBA, J.R. Smith, le propinó una paliza a un joven al que acusó de romper uno de los cristales de su vehículo durante una manifestación en el distrito de Fairfax en Los Ángeles, California, por la muerte de George Floyd.
JR Smith beats the hell out of a man for breaking his window during the LA protests pic.twitter.com/CWwrmo9UcD— THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) May 31, 2020
JR Smith explains someone broke the windows to his truck while he was protesting in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/6sm4A1611f— Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) May 31, 2020
💬Ver 0 comentarios