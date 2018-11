View this post on Instagram

It’s been an amazing Journey since I first stepped foot in Ohio. Just want to thank the @cantoncharge and the @cavs organizations and especially all my teammates for an unforgettable time. At this moment I am unofficially hanging my jersey in the rafters of the Canton Civic Center training room. Never to be worn again until @wiemelsfbaby takes it down and changes the name. Thank you OHIO!! In other news, I can’t wait to start the next chapter of my journey with @spurs_austin