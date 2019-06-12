(semisquare-x3)
Kevin Durant sale de la cancha luego de su lesión. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

El astro de los Warriors de Golden State Kevin Durant confirmó esta tarde que fue operado el miércoles por la ruptura del tendón de Aquiles derecho durante el quinto juego de la final de la NBA frente a los Raptors de Toronto.

El dos veces Jugador Más Valioso de la final publicó una foto en su cuenta de Instragam en la que se muestra descansando en la cama de un hospital tras la intervención quirúrgica. 

"Cómo están. Quería darles un actualización: sí, me rompí el (tendón) de Aquiles. La cirugía fue hoy y fue todo un éxito. Dinero fácil", escribió. 

"Mi camino para volver comienza hoy. Tengo a mis familiares y seres queridos a mi lado y agradecemos todos los mensajes de apoyo que han enviado. Como dije el lunes, estoy profundamente adolorido, pero estoy bien. El baloncesto es mi gran amor y quería estar allá fuera aquella noche porque quería. Quería ayudar a mis compañeros de equipo en nuestra ruta al triple campeonato", agregó.

View this post on Instagram

What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering  with dub nation while they do it.

A post shared by 35 (@easymoneysniper) on

La recuperación de Durant, quien se convierte este verano en agente libre, podría tardar entre nueve meses a un año.

El otrora Jugador Más Valioso de la liga anotó 11 puntos en el primer parcial del quinto juego en Toronto antes de lesionarse a principios del segundo parcial. Durant regresó tras una ausencia de nueve juegos en la postemporada por una lastimadura en la pantorrilla derecha.

Triples de Stephen Curry y Klay Thompson le dieron el triunfo a los campeones defensores Warrios 106-105 en los minutos finales del encuentro. 

La serie, a favor de Toronto 3-2, continua el jueves en el Oracle Arena. 



💬Ver 0 comentarios  