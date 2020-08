View this post on Instagram

Welcome Black Rock Football Club! HMS is excited to kick off the varsity soccer season as the inaugural year of our partnership with Black Rock Football Club gets underway! In this video, we meet a few of the BRFC players on the girls varsity team. We are also expanding our social media channels to include our growing athletics program at High Mowing School. You can find our athletic page on Instagram @highmowingathletics or on Twitter - High Mowing Athletics - HMDragons.#hmsjourney #black_rock_fc