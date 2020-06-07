El balance de Conor McGregor queda en 22-4 y su última pelea fue en el mes de enero pasado, cuando venció de forma clara al estadounidense Donald Cerrone. (The Associated Press)

El irlandés Conor McGregor anunció en sus redes sociales que se retira y que deja las artes marciales mixtas, algo que ya había hecho en dos ocasiones anteriores, en 2016 y en 2019.

"Chicos, he decidido dejar de pelear. Gracias a todos por los grandes recuerdos. Fue un gran trayecto", dijo junto una foto en la que aparece abrazado a su madre.

McGregor, de 31 años, hizo su debut en MMA en 2008. El irlandés fue el campeón de peso pluma de UFC en 2015 y luego fue campeón de peso ligero un año después, convirtiéndose en el primer luchador de UFC en sostener dos cinturones al mismo tiempo.

Su balance de victorias-derrotas es de 22-4 y su última pelea fue en el mes de enero pasado, cuando venció de forma clara al estadounidense Donald Cerrone.

McGregor también perdió en un combate de boxeo en agosto de 2017 contra el estadounidense Floyd Mayweather (por KO técnico en el décimo asalto) y son muchas las excentricidades y escándalos que ha protagonizado en los últimos años.

'The Notorius' anunció por tercera vez su retirada, quizás la definitiva.


