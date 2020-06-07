El irlandés Conor McGregor anunció en sus redes sociales que se retira y que deja las artes marciales mixtas, algo que ya había hecho en dos ocasiones anteriores, en 2016 y en 2019.
Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!Whatever you desire it’s yours ?? pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020
