It has been a decade since Jajaira J. Rodríguez, together with her husband Josué Rodríguez, bought a 178-acre farm in Utuado and planted it with 530 corduroy trees. At that time, they only knew they wanted to invest in an agricultural project related to pana, not much more. However, after becoming a factory of products based on this fruit, they hope that the brand will become the favorite of all Puerto Ricans intolerant to gluten, in and out of Puerto Rico.