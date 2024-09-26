Last July, the DRNA reported that it would grant $7 million for workers at sea for hurricanes Irma and María, but it has not yet been distributed
September 26, 2024 - 9:18 AM
Fishing organizations expressed concern over the delay by the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) in disbursing the millions in federal funds delivered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that they were supposed to have received as part of the recovery process from hurricanes Irma and María in 2017.
