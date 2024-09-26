Opinión
26 de septiembre de 2024
prima:Fishermen concerned about aid they have not received since 2017

Last July, the DRNA reported that it would grant $7 million for workers at sea for hurricanes Irma and María, but it has not yet been distributed

September 26, 2024 - 9:18 AM

Fishermen are claiming funds owed since the 2017 hurricanes. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
By Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista de Negociosmaricarmen.rivera@gfrmedia.com

Fishing organizations expressed concern over the delay by the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) in disbursing the millions in federal funds delivered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that they were supposed to have received as part of the recovery process from hurricanes Irma and María in 2017.

