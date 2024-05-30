We are part of The Trust Project
Food in Puerto Rico is more expensive compared to last year
Find out which products are still on the rise, and which have decreased by more than 10% in the last year
May 30, 2024 - 10:28 AM
Find out which products are still on the rise, and which have decreased by more than 10% in the last year
May 30, 2024 - 10:28 AM
Toa Alta - Even though supermarkets in the United States have allegedly begun to lower the price of many of their products, in Puerto Rico statistics show that food and beverages are more expensive today than last year, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of April.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: