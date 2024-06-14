Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
14 de junio de 2024
85°aguaceros
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:PREPA’s objecting bondholders celebrate with Boston Appellate Court decision

The court ruling would also advance the interests of the public corporation’s Utier and retirees, but could involve changes to the public corporation’s Plan of Adjustment and the legacy charge that subscribers would pay

June 14, 2024 - 5:30 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
In the photo, a view of Luna Street in Old San Juan in darkness after a power outage left over 340,000 customers in the capital city and other surrounding municipalities without electric service on June 12, 2024. (dennis.rivera@gmail.com)
Joanisabel González
By Joanisabel González
Editora de Negociosjoanisabel.gonzalez@gfrmedia.com

The bondholders of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) celebrated the decision of the First Circuit Court of Appeals, which determined that their claim in the bankruptcy process of the public corporation under Title III of Promesa amounts to $8.5 billion.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto RicoLaura Taylor Swain
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joanisabel González
Joanisabel GonzálezArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueña con más de dos décadas de experiencia en la cobertura de la comunidad empresarial de Puerto Rico y la economía de la isla. Luego de trabajar en el semanario de...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 14 de junio de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: