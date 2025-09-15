Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
15 de septiembre de 2025
87°nubes dispersas
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Forbes Nominates Puerto Rican to its Sustainability Leaders List 2025

The prestigious award highlights 50 of the most inspirational people in the fight for sustainability worldwide

September 15, 2025 - 2:33 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
David Ortiz, director of Solar United Neighbors (SUN), was nominated to the Forbes Sustainability Leaders List 2025. (Suministrada .)
Redacción El Nuevo Día
By Redacción El Nuevo Día

Puerto Rican David Ortiz, director of Solar United Neighbors (SUN), was nominated to the Forbes Sustainability Leaders List 2025, a prestigious recognition that highlights 50 of the most inspiring people in the fight for sustainability worldwide.

RELATED

“This nomination represents not only a personal recognition, but also a triumph for the communities in Puerto Rico that have promoted solar energy as a tool for social and environmental justice. This honor belongs to the people who have believed in solar energy as a right, not a privilege. Puerto Rico has enormous potential to lead with sustainable solutions, and this nomination is a sign that the world is watching,” Ortiz said in a written statement,

The list, created by Forbes magazine in 2024, seeks to highlight leaders from different sectors - science, politics, activism, innovation and community - who are implementing real solutions to address the climate crisis. Selection criteria include innovation, tangible impact and the ability to create lasting change for the benefit of communities and the planet.

Ortiz explained in a press release that Forbes informed him that, after months of research and hundreds of nominations received, his name emerged as one of the strongest candidates for this year’s edition.

“Solar United Neighbors (SUN) has played a key role in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of hurricanes and extreme weather events, accompanying communities seeking energy resilience. Through collective solar purchases, community education and two self-management and resilience centers, SUN has promoted that families and entire communities can produce their own clean energy, reducing costs, increasing energy security and strengthening independence from a centralized and vulnerable electricity system,” he said.

“Being included as a finalist in such a prestigious Forbes list reflects the international relevance of the environmental struggles we do in Puerto Rico and their connection to global sustainability challenges,” he said.

The 2025 version of the Forbes Sustainability Leaders List will be published on September 18.

Tags
Forbes
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Redacción El Nuevo Día
Utilizamos Redacción El Nuevo Día como firma, cuando el periodista o miembro de nuestra Redacción escribe una información basada en un comunicado de prensa o un informe policiaco, sin que medie...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
lunes, 15 de septiembre de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: