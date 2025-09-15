Forbes Nominates Puerto Rican to its Sustainability Leaders List 2025

Puerto Rican David Ortiz, director of Solar United Neighbors (SUN), was nominated to the Forbes Sustainability Leaders List 2025, a prestigious recognition that highlights 50 of the most inspiring people in the fight for sustainability worldwide.

“This nomination represents not only a personal recognition, but also a triumph for the communities in Puerto Rico that have promoted solar energy as a tool for social and environmental justice. This honor belongs to the people who have believed in solar energy as a right, not a privilege. Puerto Rico has enormous potential to lead with sustainable solutions, and this nomination is a sign that the world is watching,” Ortiz said in a written statement,

The list, created by Forbes magazine in 2024, seeks to highlight leaders from different sectors - science, politics, activism, innovation and community - who are implementing real solutions to address the climate crisis. Selection criteria include innovation, tangible impact and the ability to create lasting change for the benefit of communities and the planet.

Ortiz explained in a press release that Forbes informed him that, after months of research and hundreds of nominations received, his name emerged as one of the strongest candidates for this year’s edition.

“Solar United Neighbors (SUN) has played a key role in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of hurricanes and extreme weather events, accompanying communities seeking energy resilience. Through collective solar purchases, community education and two self-management and resilience centers, SUN has promoted that families and entire communities can produce their own clean energy, reducing costs, increasing energy security and strengthening independence from a centralized and vulnerable electricity system,” he said.

“Being included as a finalist in such a prestigious Forbes list reflects the international relevance of the environmental struggles we do in Puerto Rico and their connection to global sustainability challenges,” he said.