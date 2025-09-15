Spirit Airlines launches flights from $54.99

Spirit Airlines announced Monday one-way flights starting at $54.99 to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The airline’s offerings include flights to multiple U.S. Latino cultural centers, including Miami, New York and Los Angeles.

Spirit said the flights will be available from Monday through September 22.

“Our goal is to help our guests stretch their travel dollars so they can experience new cultures and places more often," said Rana Ghosh, senior vice president and chief executive at Spirit Airlines, in a press release.

“Travelers looking to explore the traditions and exquisite cuisine of Hispanic cultural centers can enjoy our great value travel options to wonderful destinations,” he added.

The airline explained that one-way fares are subject to 21-day advance purchase and are valid for travel from October 15, 2025 to November 19, 2025.

In Puerto Rico, Spirit Airlines only operates at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), where it is the third largest airline in terms of market share.

Late last month, the company filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than a year.