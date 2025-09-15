Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
15 de septiembre de 2025
89°aguaceros
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Spirit Airlines launches flights from $54.99

Airline's offer seeks to celebrate Hispanic heritage

September 15, 2025 - 12:58 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
In Puerto Rico, Spirit Airlines only operates at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. (Agencia EFE)
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negociosjoseorlando.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Spirit Airlines announced Monday one-way flights starting at $54.99 to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

RELATED

The airline’s offerings include flights to multiple U.S. Latino cultural centers, including Miami, New York and Los Angeles.

Spirit said the flights will be available from Monday through September 22.

“Our goal is to help our guests stretch their travel dollars so they can experience new cultures and places more often," said Rana Ghosh, senior vice president and chief executive at Spirit Airlines, in a press release.

“Travelers looking to explore the traditions and exquisite cuisine of Hispanic cultural centers can enjoy our great value travel options to wonderful destinations,” he added.

The airline explained that one-way fares are subject to 21-day advance purchase and are valid for travel from October 15, 2025 to November 19, 2025.

In Puerto Rico, Spirit Airlines only operates at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), where it is the third largest airline in terms of market share.

Late last month, the company filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than a year.

The airline is carrying claims of between $1 billion and $10 billion. By filing for bankruptcy, Spirit is expected to focus its flights on key markets, adjust its fleet size and make changes to its cost structure.

Tags
TurismoSpirit Airlines
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
José Orlando Delgado RiveraArrow Icon
José Orlando Delgado Rivera trabaja como reportero de la sección de Negocios de El Nuevo Día, con enfoque en la cobertura de turismo, autos, economía, finanzas, entre otros, tanto en Puerto...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
lunes, 15 de septiembre de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: