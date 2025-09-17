Opinión
Feriados
17 de septiembre de 2025
89°nubes dispersas
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Star of the Seas cruise ship arrives for the first time in San Juan

San Juan Cruise Port noted that the vessel will leave an economic impact of over $600,000

September 17, 2025 - 1:45 PM

The Star of the Seas arrived in San Juan with some 5,610 passengers and 2,350 crew. (Suministrada)
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negociosjoseorlando.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas arrived Wednesday for the first time at the port of San Juan.

The visit of the ship, one of the two largest of its kind in the world, will have a direct economic impact estimated at $620,900, said San Juan Cruise Port (SJCP), the operator of the capital’s cruise ship docks.

In total, the Star of the Seas arrived with some 5,610 passengers and 2,350 crew members.

SJCP noted that local businesses, restaurants, tour operators, transporters, artisans and other service providers will benefit from the visit.

This is not the first time the ship has arrived in Puerto Rico, as last month it visited the Port of Ponce as part of a technical visit.

“The arrival of the Star of the Seas is a cause for celebration for all of us in the tourism and service industry in Puerto Rico,” said Clarivette Diaz, general manager of SJCP.

"This ship represents the most modern and sophisticated that exists in the cruise industry, and that it has chosen San Juan as one of its destinations speaks of the work, investments and vision for the future that we have put in place to transform our port. Receiving vessels of this category is not only an honor, it is a responsibility that we assume with commitment and with the appropriate infrastructure to offer an experience of excellence," he added.

The arrival of the Star of the Seas came after SJCP made multiple improvements to Pier 3 West, which reopened last June after more than a year closed due to the impact of an MSC Cruises vessel.

The private operator claimed that, since taking over operations of the docks in February 2024, it has invested over $52 million.

In addition to the work on Pier 3 West, SJCP said it is working to improve the visitor experience by optimizing access, services and land logistics.

“The vision of San Juan Cruise Port is not only to attract more ships, but to elevate the quality of each call and maximize the value that each visit generates for Puerto Rico,” Diaz said.

“Every passenger that goes ashore represents an opportunity for a cab driver, a tour guide, a restaurant, a store, a musician, an artisan. Cruise tourism is an industry with a multiplier effect, and we are committed to enhancing its positive impact on our communities,” he added.

The Star of the Seas, sister ship to Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, completes a seven-night eastern Caribbean itinerary after setting sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, on September 14.

The route includes calls at CocoCay (Bahamas), and Philipsburg (St. Maarten), before returning to Florida on September 21.

The cruise ship coincided in the port of San Juan with the Celebrity Beyond, another large-capacity vessel that brings about 3,260 passengers and 1,320 crew members on board.

the visit will have an estimated additional economic impact of $293,600.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

José Orlando Delgado Rivera
José Orlando Delgado Rivera trabaja como reportero de la sección de Negocios de El Nuevo Día, con enfoque en la cobertura de turismo, autos, economía, finanzas, entre otros, tanto en Puerto...
