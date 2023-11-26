Editor’s Note: This is the first of three stories on growing trade and economic activity between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

“In the Dominican Republic you live; in Puerto Rico, you just exist,” said Leticia Ubiñas, a 74-year-old Puerto Rican retiree who decided to retire on Dominican soil.

The socioeconomic reality faced by pensioners on the island, where pensions are not enough to support basic aspects such as paying for a safe home, sometimes leading them to unsustainable levels of indebtedness, has led some retirees to take a flight to the land of the mangú and the tambora.

Some 220 nautical miles west of the smallest of the Greater Antilles, in the Dominican Republic, with a similar culture, grows a Puerto Rico - increasingly organized - with retirees, entrepreneurs, students, and professionals.

After retiring, “Doña” Leticia left part of her family in Puerto Rico and moved to what she called her “paradise”, in Juan Dolio in the municipality of San Pedro de Macoris, where she pays a rent of $825 a month for an apartment with ocean view and maintenance included.

“In Puerto Rico, I can’t pay for a space like this. I have an apartment, help, and an environment of joy,” Doña Leticia told Negocios. She often travels to the island for health appointments, but then returns to what has been her home for more than a decade.

“There are many veterans who are retiring in the Dominican Republic because they can have many benefits, they can have someone to clean their house or provide transportation. Although the cost of living has increased, as happened everywhere, it is still a place where the peso (dollar) is more convenient,” said the president and founder of Casa Puerto Rico in the Dominican Republic.

Doña Leticia is just one of hundreds, even thousands, of seniors who have moved to the Dominican Republic, where an average pension guarantees them to maintain or improve their quality of life.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 23% of the current Puerto Rican population is over 65. This segment of the population tends to face more socioeconomic challenges due to the lack of assistance for housekeeping, transportation, and care services, in addition to the lack of social activities, said the State Director of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), José Acarón.

“A middle-class senior is a citizen who is deprived of access to quality of life services,” Acarón said. “I have thought about retiring outside Puerto Rico because with our budget here, it is becoming difficult to maintain our current lifestyle, so a great alternative is to move to another country,” he continued.

According to the most recent estimates of AARP’s State Director, of the total state funds for the Family Department, which last fiscal year totaled $3.518 billion, only 5% goes to meet the needs of the island’s elderly population.

Puerto Ricans Moving to Quisqueya on the Rise

Although there are no official updated statistics, according to estimates, approximately 25,000 Puerto Ricans live in the Dominican Republic. Of this total, a large percentage relocated over the last five years, according to data shared by the Association of Boricuas in Quisqueya.

Dominican government statistics do not offer a clear picture. Data from the United Nations, reviewed by the economic and business newspaper Expansión, show that by 2020, there were some 603,000 immigrants in the Dominican Republic. Most of them, some 496,000, are from Haití, followed by Venezuela and the United States as the third largest group of immigrants.

In 2022, according to data from the Dominican Republic Directorate of Immigration, that country granted some 71,937 residence permits. Meanwhile, in the first 9 months of 2023, some 46,489 were granted. Although the data does not indicate the nationality of origin, almost half of the permits granted last year were work permits, and just over 20,000 were granted under the Ordinary Temporary Residence “RT-9″, with a validity of one year, subject to renewal.

Since Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens, data from the Directorate of Immigration on the entry and exit of persons by nationality does not specify the number of Puerto Ricans in the Dominican Republic.