Expenses associated with bankruptcy lawsuits and the operations of the Oversight Board, over the next five years, will total $ 1.4 billion, according to the estimates contained in the new draft of the Fiscal Plan that the Government submitted yesterday.

Relacionados: $1,400 millones en abogados y la Junta de Supervisión Fiscal

So far, this is the highest estimate in the fiscal documents of the last four months. By January, expenses for this period were estimated in $800 million approximately, associated with PROMESA Title III and the Board. Then, they reduced the figure to $300 million for the same period.

Even with the increase reflected in the new draft of the Fiscal Plan, the executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA), Gerardo Portela Franco, said that the figure is smaller than other large cases of bankruptcy.

He assured that the draft they submitted to the Board yesterday afternoon and that FAFAA did not publish publicly until around 9:00 pm, makes some comparisons between the expenses of the government lawsuits and other jurisdictions that reflect the relative low cost of the process.

"The charges compared to the debt are lower than in other jurisdictions", argued Portela Franco.

Regarding the large differences in the estimates they have submitted, the official said that, on this occasion, they added some amounts and costs that were not previously contemplated or that were included in other items of the Fiscal Plan.

He explained, for example, that in the 1.4 billion estimate currently reflected, they are including the budget of the Board, central government advisers, agents working the cases and legal services, among other items.

Changes in this line of the new Fiscal Plan recommended by the governor arise after the Board, on several occasions, asked the Government to adjust in its drafts the item of expenses for its operations. Over the past year, the Board has increased its expenses to $ 80 million. Much of that money is for financial and legal advisers.

Expenses related to bankruptcy lawsuits have also been under the supervision of Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who presides the cases.

During a hearing, just over month ago, Taylor Swain approved a $48 million payment in fees, mainly for lawyers and experts. This disbursement was authorized after fee examiner Brady Williamson alerted on the duplication of efforts and the lack of clarity in the work done by the lawyers. At the hearing, the judge warned that she would take action if those legal expenses associated with bankruptcy cases were not minimized.

Recently, Jose B. Carrion, president of the Board, explained that the high costs of lawyers and experts respond to a large extent to the legal structure that was designed for bankruptcy cases under PROMESA Title III.

For example, although the Board is the entity that represents the government of Puerto Rico in bankruptcy cases, FAFAA has recruited its own legal representatives and experts as, sometimes, the parties have differences regarding how they should handle the cases before Judge Swain.