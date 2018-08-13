A new school year begins today in the public education system amid intense criticism, but also within a framework of administrative reforms that come along with promises.

Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares and Julia Keleher, Secretary of Education, announced yesterday that the first “Charter” School - or “Alianza” school - will be administered by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, but they offered very few updated details about the state of the education system facing this new year.

On one hand, there are criticisms from teachers associations' leaders who have described the beginning of the school year as "the worst" in decades, with hundreds of positions vacant, dozens of recipient schools without the necessary infrastructure to receive students, overcrowding and a hostile work environment.

In addition to this situation, there is also a delay in the recruitment of temporary teachers, and a lack of educators in difficult-to-recruit subjects, such as English and Special Education Program.

On the other side, there is the administration of Rosselló Nevares, who entrusted the Secretary of Education to transform the agency. Yesterday, they both acknowledged that the start of the semester will have its challenges and that there are issues to be addressed in the 856 schools that will start to receive students today.

"The system has countless challenges, and many of them are going to manifest themselves, but, for the first time in history we are identifying them so that, in this transition year, we can work on them and have a school system that responds to children and that is not a get out of there every time the school year begins," said Rosselló Nevares.

This academic year begins with 254 schools closed, and 312,000 students enrolled approximately, well below the 322,975 for the last semester that began in January, according to Education data.

"A month ago, we warned that we would work in an integrated manner so that, over the course of the year, we could have school facilities that are worthy of receiving our students," said the governor.

The repair works to bring the schools to optimal conditions will take about six months, said Keleher. Meanwhile, the agency has resorted to alternative measures, such as trailers that will be used as classrooms, offices or therapy areas.

Repair works will be done with a $ 142 million allocation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following Hurricane María. That amount joins another $ 19 million that the unit received last year for immediate repairs that allowed schools to reopen.

"That work is being done in all the schools, and we will keep working until the last detail is resolved," said Keleher.

The director of the Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority (PRIFA), Eduardo Rivera, estimated that 160 contracts would be granted to complete these works.

Other change that the agency began implementing this year is the Employee Portal, through which teachers could update their information and select the schools of their choice.

First “Charter” school

Rosselló Nevares said that the non-profit organization Boys and Girls Club of Puerto Rico will manage the first charter school on the island as of Monday, August 20.

The Boys and Girls Club will operate an elementary school (kindergarten to fifth grade) that will be in the Villa Prades area, in Río Piedras, specifically in Ernesto Ramos Antonini, where the entity already offers an academic program during extended hours.

The school will serve 58 students during the first year, although the goal is to reach 190 students. "This announcement directs the education reform for Puerto Rico and its major objectives of diversity of opinions for all of Puerto Rican children," said the governor.

The announcement was made only four days after the Supreme Court overturned the Court of First Instance ruling, which had declared the unconstitutionality of the so-called charter schools and the educational voucher program established by the Puerto Rico Education Reform Bill (Act 85 of 2018).

In 1994, the Supreme Court decided that the educational vouchers that the administration of Pedro Rosselló, father of the current president, attempted to implement were unconstitutional.

Last March 29, the governor signed the bill that gave way to the education reform into law. This law- among other things - provides that 70 percent of the agency´s operational budget goes to students.

Initially, the projection was to create 14 charter schools, two for each educational region, during the first year of the initiative.

"We hope it will be a model for the future that will enable our children to have opportunities. It's about eradicating disparity and increasing levels of academic achievement," said Rosselló Nevares.

The second charter school will be managed by “Caras de las Américas” (Faces of the Americas), which will operate the Rosalina C. Martínez school in Guaynabo, with 315 students. This school, however, will begin operating in the 2019-2020 academic year, Rosselló Nevares anticipated.

Last year, the Puente Blanco School, in Cataño, was leased to the “Caras de las Américas” organization, where they offer services to low-income populations.

"I have a lot of confidence in the process we did because it was rigorous and there is a lot of data that we can share," said Keleher.

Regarding the charter schools financial structure, Keleher noted that the administrative entity will receive an estimated $ 3,000 per child annual contribution but they are still fine-tuning it.

Eduardo Carrera, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Puerto Rico, explained that the salaries of the eight teachers recruited by the organization, two for each group, will be paid for by the entity. The school will be bilingual.

"Our commitment has always been to provide opportunities and hope to our children, youth and families," said Carrera, who added that the school will operate in the clubhouse of the organization.