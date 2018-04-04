Washington - Caught in the crossfire, the head of the US House Committee on Natural Resources said yesterday he expects the Board to impose its power over the government of Puerto Rico through additional cuts or going to Court to defend its prerogatives, in case Governor Ricardo Rossello refuses to implement structural reforms, such as changes in labor rules.

"They have punitive remedies" at their disposal, said yesterday at the Committee an advisor to Republican Rob Bishop (Utah), who plans to hold a public hearing this summer in order to examine whether the Board, which controls the financial decisions of the government of Puerto Rico, meets the goals of the PROMESA law.

These advisor´s expressions -in a conference call with journalists- were the official response of the head of the Committee to the letter Governor Rossello issued on Monday considering as an insult the fact that the Republican congressman defended the power of the Board to impose structural reforms above the elected government of Puerto Rico.

In San Juan, Governor Rossello reaffirmed his criticism of Bishop, whom he has accused of adopting antidemocratic positions.

"I hope the committee does not make the mistake of seeing that in Puerto Rico we do not have representation with votes in Congress and simply trying to make it a jurisdiction and exert brute power in this manner. I guarantee you that in none of the 50 states, in none, Rob Bishop or any of the others would have dared to do this. They would not have dared," stressed Rossello.

Bishop's advisor, however, insisted that they "want creditors to be heard" and emphasized that the Board has "listened to our concerns".

Bishop wrote to the Board on Thursday to express his frustration about what he considers has been the exclusion of creditors from procedures such as the privatization plan of the Electric Power Authority and for not having been firm in demanding transparency to Rossello´s administration.

Congressman Bishop's spokesman said that the fiscal authority has the power to impose structural reforms, more austerity -if necessary- and powers of subpoena under contempt to claim for documents and information from the government of Puerto Rico.

The Republican official of the Committee on Natural Resources, who spoke on the condition that his name was not revealed, considered that in his letter to Bishop, Governor Rossello acknowledges that PROMESA law mandates "structural reforms", as well as the need to approach the creditors.

Bishop's request was made at a time when the Board and Rossello are at odds over how to implement changes to labor rules -including vacation and sickness leave and the Christmas bonus – and possible cuts to pensions.

Relacionados: Un asesor de Bishop afirma que la Junta puede ordenar más recortes

The Republican advisor said that amending the PROMESA law and asking President Donald Trump for changes in the composition of the Board are not in the agenda. "I do not think amendments are necessary," he indicated, while maintaining that any change in the Board –which appointments expire in August 2019- is President Trump’s decision. Democrats have resisted all plans to give greater powers to the Board.

The Republican advisor stated that Congressman Bishop is "in constant communication" with Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer Gonzalez. But, he did not specify if the Commissioner was informed of the letter to the Board before it was sent.

Asked about the tone of Bishop's letter to the Board, Commissioner Gonzalez said she did not want to "make interpretations." But, she expressed that "those who dictate public policies are the Governor and the Legislative Assembly."

In his letter to the Board, Congressman Bishop indicated that "federal funding has and will continue to help in the recovery process, but structural reforms and the elimination of redundancy must also occur." However, his advisor tried yesterday to soften that expression, noting that "the goals of recovery are not the same as for PROMESA, so you should not interpret that they are 100 percent connected."

Although the Public Affairs Secretary at La Fortaleza, Ramon Rosario Cortes, said that by delegating the public response to the Governor's letter to an advisor may be an acknowledgment that "the citizens of Puerto Rico and those Puerto Ricans who live in other US jurisdictions are attentive and that should make the congressman uncomfortable," Bishop is hardly worried about the Puerto Rican vote in his district.

Bishop runs for re-election in November for District 1 of Utah, which he won in 2016 by almost 110,000 votes (65.9%). But, according to data from the Center for Puerto Rican Studies, there are only about 1,300 Puerto Ricans in his district.

Journalists Gloria Ortiz Kuilan and Mabel Figueroa collaborated with this story.