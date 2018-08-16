Two corporations registered by Christian Sobrino Vega, government representative before the Board and Executive Director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA), remained active until this year, although this was not informed in the financial statements before the federal entity.

Meanwhile, the annual statements of several Board employees suggest that, at least, last year, they did consulting work or provided services in other organizations.

According to El Nuevo Día’s analysis on several documents in the Department of State, Registry of Corporations, on May 30, 2014, Sobrino Vega registered two limited liability companies: Happy Consulting Services LLC and Lion Pearl HC LLC, both based in Guaynabo. Their registration numbers are 339212 and 339213, respectively.

Since they were registered in 2014 and according to the

Registry of Corporations, none of the entities complied with the requirement of filing annual statements. As a result, Secretary of State Luis G. Rivera Marín canceled both corporations on February 9.



As provided in PROMESA and in the regulation of the Board, Sobrino Vega must file an annual statement on interests, quarterly reports and financial transactions, which he has done since he replaced lawyer Elías Sánchez Sifonte as Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares’s representative before the Board.

Andrea Bonime Blanc, the Board´s Ethics Officer, told El Nuevo Día to ask Sobrino Vega about these corporations. Bonime Blanc also explained those members who must submit statements under the regulations of the Board must do it considering two years before taking office, which might explain why Sobrino Vega did not detail these registered corporations in the report.

Bonine Blanc wrote in Sobrino Vega's statement, that the identity of his clients could not be disclosed because they were confidential relationships.

Meanwhile, Sobrino Vega told El Nuevo Día that although he registered both corporations, they do not belong to him. He explained that he registered them at the request of one of his clients while working for the law firm Pietrantoni, Méndez & Álvarez. He added that the corporations were targeting real estate initiatives that did not prosper.

In addition to the directors, Some Board´s officials must also disclose their financial statements, which occurred for the first time this year. Although the reports are dated May, they were revealed last July. Reports for the second quarter were released last week.

Other "income"

Natalie Jaresko, the Board´s Executive Director reported, for example, that she receives income from dividends, interest and as limited partner in about six entities. Most of that income comes from the Emerging Europe Growth Fund and FS Investment Corporation III, from $ 5,000 to $ 15,000 and $ 2,501 to $ 5,000, respectively.

Jaresko had assets related to real estate funds, as well as Horizon Capital Associates II, an investment firm she co-founded and that would have promoted investment initiatives among small and medium businesses in Ukraine.

Jaresko is still Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Aspen Institute in Kiev, Ukraine and last year, in addition to her compensation in the Board, she received income from a real estate fund identified as Stira CM between $ 201 to $ 1,000 and a similar compensation for a lecture at the University of Cambridge and reimbursement for travel expenses for about $ 13,000.

Last year and while serving as Revitalization coordinator, Noel Zamot, also provided consulting services to the Department of Transportation of Massachusetts, as well as to the United States Air Force and Corvus Analytics, a firm he founded about three years ago. According to Zamot's annual statement, each of these resulted in annual revenues exceeding $ 5,000 per year. Zamot also reported between $50,000 and $100,000 in four individual retirement accounts (IRA).

Jaime El Koury is the Board´s main legal advisor and since 2015 he is director of multinationals Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. and Bimbo Group, both located in México. El Khoury has annual incomes between $ 50,000 and $ 100,000 for these positions.

The lawyer has also income from two retirement plans and, at present, has almost a dozen bank accounts in the United States, Spain and Argentina, along with dependents and annuities, according to the annual financial statement.

El Khoury also has municipal bonds of several state of New York entities, such as Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Bonime Blanc did not comment on the statements of Jaresko, Zamot and El Khoury.