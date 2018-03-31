The decision of the US Department of Commerce to introduce a citizenship question could reduce the participation of foreigners or undocumented people in the 2020 decennial census.

The most conservative estimate of the Census Bureau proposes that in 2016 there were 44,996 inhabitants in Puerto Rico who were not U.S. citizens. However, unofficial estimates suggest the figure could be, in fact, three or four times higher.

"The census is intended to count the entire population and the citizenship question is preventing it. This has a direct effect in planning and distribution of resources," said demographer Judith Rodríguez.

She explained, for example, that the census estimate on the population is used as the main criteria for the distribution of funds of many federal programs.

This would happen just as the population of Puerto Rico is rapidly decreasing and an exclusion of people without citizenship or undocumented could artificially reflect a more drastic reduction than the actual one.

"And it can also cause people to lie in the survey. Complaints are really valid, since there has not been a good explanation about the reasons to include that question in the census. It may cause serious problems, especially for the states and territories with the largest number of immigrants without citizenship," said demographer Raul Figueroa.

The Census Bureau is a permanent agency within the Department of Commercewhich follows a request for more "granular" data on citizenship from the US Department of Justice, in order to help enforce the Voting Rights Act. This statute prohibits discriminatory practices in laws and electoral processes, among other things.

However, that explanation has been questioned given the anti-immigrant policies of US President Donald Trump. Democratic Senators Kamala Harris, Claire McCaskill, Tom Carper and Gary Peters have claimed for the issue to be discussed at public hearings.

Likewise, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a lawsuit alleging that the new question in the 2020 census violates the US Constitution and federal laws. Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is engaged in talks to lead a multi-state lawsuit alleging similar violations.

Since 1950, there were no questions about citizenship in the decennial census. However, the question appears on the American Community Survey conducted every year by the Census Bureau, which involves some 3.5 million people in the United States and its territories.

According to data from this survey, in Puerto Rico the number of inhabitants without citizenship has been reduced by 30 percent since 2010. 92 percent of these immigrants come from Latin American countries, 2 percent from Asia, 5 percent from Europe and 1 percent from North America.