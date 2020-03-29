Washington – Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González believes that processes regarding funds authorized to Puerto Rico, through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (Cares Act), will be fast, without the constant obstacles the island's government has faced to access disaster relief funds approved after Hurricane María.

President Donald Trump signed the measure into law Friday. The Cares Act seeks to mitigate, at least until June, the coronavirus emergency, stabilize medical services, the fiscal situation of state governments, small businesses, and subsidize large corporations.

The economic impact on the island will depend on the access to unemployment and business benefits provided on the law.

However, estimates for direct payments to citizens and the government of Puerto Rico will be at least $3.4 billion, considering payments to individuals and families - probably some $1 billion -; the State Fiscal Stabilization Fund that may be granted to the island - $2.241 billion -; and most of a $200 million package for nutrition assistance, which will also be divided - based on population - between the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa.

According to experts at Abexus Analytics, in the most optimist scenario, the coronavirus crisis could cost Puerto Rico nearly $3 billion, due to wage losses and the impact on tourism. In three months, if the business shutdown continues, losses could fluctuate between $3.68 billion and $10.14 billion.

Is the aid provided by this law enough for Puerto Rico?

-We are receiving the same as the states, and in some proportion, (as in the Stabilization Fund), even more. I'm very satisfied. It will never be enough neither for the nation nor us because the impact of the coronavirus is uncertain. This third package helps mitigate the crisis at a time when Puerto Rico was not eligible for unemployment or self-employed people insurance.

How much money is being injected into Puerto Rico's economy?

-We don't have a total. But I asked the Treasury Secretary, in terms of Puerto Rico's taxpayers, how much the portion of the check (to families and individuals) represents, and we have over $1 billion that would go directly to the people. It's a stimulus to mitigate a crisis, it's not necessarily going to mitigate 48,000 unemployed people recorded in March or the cost to the rest of the economy. The impact of this situation will be monitored, along with economists and the Oversight Board.

How soon will the checks for most Puerto Ricans come? You mentioned you spoke with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about this.

-The Secretary (Mnuchin) said that once the measure was approved, they will publish (this week) the notice to distribute them in three weeks. In our case, the Treasury Secretary has already been in communication with the Treasury. They agreed to provide them with the basic guidelines on Wednesday. The Treasury is working on the numbers to provide the information, and to submit a plan to the Treasury for the distribution of these funds in Puerto Rico.

The act includes a $3 billion package to stabilize the finances of the governments of Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., the Virgin Islands, Samoa, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Both Commissioner González and the Center for Budgetary Priorities and Public Policy - CBPP - consider that stabilization funds will be distributed based on the population, which means the island would receive $2.241 billion.

If there are fewer coronavirus cases in Puerto Rico than in Washington D.C., will access to funds be affected?

- Funds will be distributed per capita. There are fewer cases (in Puerto Rico) because tests have not been done. As we have testing done, we have a much larger population than Washington D.C. Those are funds for prevention measures, case management, and mitigation. That money will be used for all phases (of the crisis). As we have a larger population than Washington D.C., we need more money, especially when we are an island, people come by air, cruise ships, private boats. In the face of all that, the cost is always going to be higher.

Will municipal governments receive assistance? (The law only authorizes direct payments to municipalities with 500,000 inhabitants or more, which excludes even San Juan.)

The state government can use this money to help municipal governments, just as municipal governments (following President Trump's Major Disaster declaration for Puerto Rico) can claim reimbursement from FEMA for personal protective equipment or everything needed to handle the emergency.

After the Hurricane María experience, how can we be sure that the Trump administration will not also curb funds to stabilize the island's fiscal situation?

-(Those funds) don't have any additional controls, we have the same requirements as the other states. It is President Trump's public policy that this reaches all regions immediately, including the territories.

Won't there be administrative rules for distribution?

- Different, no.

How long will a person who is unemployed due to the coronavirus crisis receive the weekly federal payment of $600?

- Up to four months, in addition to state benefits that they already receive. The benefits will allow those who have already completed state benefits periods to receive them for 13 weeks.

Senate Republicans - except for Susan Collins of Maine and four Senators who did not vote because they are in self-isolation, Mitt Romney, Mike Lee, John Thune, and Rand Paul - wanted to reduce unemployment benefits approved under the new law. Were they wrong about that debate?

- It wasn't amended. The reality is that the bill has already been approved. There were other areas where Democrats wanted to include other provisions and they weren't approved ... There's always going to be someone who's going to have a particular perspective. (She referred to her caucus colleague, Republican Chip Roy - who may introduce legislation to revive benefits similar to Section 936 of the federal Internal Revenue Code, which Populars celebrate- who wanted to stop the bill.)

In the case of Senate Republicans, it wasn't anyone in particular, it was almost the entire Republican majority that wanted to reduce federal unemployment benefits.

- The reality is that the bill was approved.

Why are the Democrats the ones that promote the most direct allocations to the island, such as stabilization funds and nutrition assistance?

- You can't play politics with a lot of the amendments in the House bill, like including the provisions of the Green New Deal ... There are things that Democrats brought in and there are things that Republicans brought in.

What's next? What's missing in the bill?

- I think, depending on how long this takes, there's going to be a fourth or fifth package, for industries, the subsequent impact, we're going to see how long this pandemic lasts in the United States and then talk about considering new (legislation).

Among other things, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to include in a new bill more nutrition assistance funds. You and the governor had asked Congress for $1.27 billion. You were given less than $200 million. Should more funds be awarded?

- I think so, the amount approved is good, but our request was $1.2 billion.

The Democratic bill passed in the House seeking to allocate $4.89 billion to primarily address the earthquakes in Puerto Rico earlier this year was stopped by Senate Republicans. Is that bill dead?

- There will always be those who ask for more. We also have to see what the reality of the nation is. I'll keep pushing. But, the reality is... in a bipartisan Congress, some will push some things without agreeing with the other side. Every measure has to be discussed bipartisanly so that it is approved and they don't use Puerto Rico as a political bait in an election year, just to say I gave you more, I gave you less, although at the end of the day they knew it wasn't going to be approved.

Has President Trump done well in this emergency?

- Nobody was prepared to handle a situation like this. The President's response, through his cabinet, has been working... I think he has.

I'm telling you this because a month ago President Trump was minimizing the threat.

- We have a reality that we are going through day by day, a major emergency that is as if we were at war, and (in which) the enemy is invisible. The government's response in terms of resources and actions is the right one.

Do you support the measures taken by Governor Wanda Vázquez?

-Yes.

What has she done right?

- The most important thing, in my opinion, has been to appoint a committee of health and private sector professionals who will assist and can help in decision-making processes.

Do you agree with the order for people to stay home and the curfew?