The Oversight Board has approximately one more month to fine-tune negotiations related to the Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corporation (Cofina) and adjust the fiscal plan before Judge Laura Taylor Swain decides to which entity the Puerto Rico Sales and Use Tax (SUT) belongs.

The judge postponed the ruling on the SUT until next September 13, after Cofina and central government agents asked for more time to complete the agreement that would enable the public corporation debt restructuring.

However, this week, the Unsecured Creditors Committee (UCC), which acts as a central government agent, warned Swain that the agreement announced last week by the Board and the government to renegotiate Cofina´s debt hangs in the balance. The reason is that surpluses projections in the current fiscal plan are not enough to pay that debt, let alone to comply with the rest of the government´s obligations and, even, with pensioners.



The primary surplus is the amount that the government would have to pay bondholders after covering their daily operations.

Deficient agreement

According to the UCC, the Cofina agreement could not be completed because, based on the current fiscal plan, the government would not have funds to cover its operations, even if it decided not pay to the rest of its creditors.

For the UCC, Puerto Rico would have a $ 28 billion cash deficit after 40 years.

The informative motion filed by Luc A. Despins -UCC's chief legal advisor and Paul Hastings law firm partner- before Swain, states that given that the central government agent must consider the interests of the government itself, the central government agent (the UCC) does not believe that they could implement an agreement that would lead to a significant cash flow deficit (and as a result, the central government would be unable to pay its current obligations) of approximately $ 28 billion.

Last week, El Nuevo Día revealed that the Cofina agreement and those of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and the Government Development Bank (GDB) would practically deplete all the surplus included in the fiscal plan, and there are still a dozen of debts to be renegotiated, according to the Board.

If the fiscal plan is not amended in the next five years, as the UCC suggested, the government´s primary surplus would be about $ 1,295 billion, and payment to bondholders of these three agencies would be about $ 1 billion.

If that were the case, the government would have to make more cuts or establish more taxes to pay bondholders, and payment of pensions would still be subject to another debt renegotiation.

Chain effect

The agreement within Cofina's bondholders is based on the fact that the agreement between the UCC and Cofina's agent, Bettina M. Whyte, is completed. The settlement between Whyte and the UCC contemplates that Cofina and the central government will share the 5.5 percent of the SUT revenues committed to pay their obligations, which in turn depends on the Treasury and economy management, according to the plan fiscal, leaving enough income to pay bondholders.

The agreement for the SUT redistribution was based on the May 30 fiscal plan surplus projections which pointed out that, in a 40 years term, there could be a surplus of up to $ 40 billion.

Once the agreement between the government and the Board regarding the repeal of Law 80 of unjustified dismissal failed, the Board certified a plan with fewer surpluses for bondholders. The Board said that it will amend the fiscal plan as a result of the Treasury revenue improvement and better projections on the federal funds that would arrive to the island after María.

Swain has two separate requests from Whyte and the UCC to decide whether the SUT belongs to Cofina or the central government. The judge could express herself at any time after September 13, unless she is asked again to grant the parties additional time.