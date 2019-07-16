The Oversight Board yesterday showed a willingness to negotiate an alternative to the conflict over exempting municipalities from paying contributions to health plans and pensions.

"Today (yesterday), the door for negotiation between the municipalities and the Board opened," said the president of the Governing Board of the Center for Municipal Revenue Collection (CRIM), Javier Carrasquillo, who explained that they will have until Monday to submit their proposal.

On June 12, the Board informed the government that it considered the Administrative Burden Reduction for Municipalities Act (Law 29-2019) was "significantly inconsistent" with the certified fiscal plan.

In addition, in a letter dated two days later, the Board had asked CRIM to send – tomorrow or before- the breakdown municipalities contributions to finance medical plans and pensions.

"They recognized the effect that eliminating these resources could have. However, they still understand that it may be inconsistent with the fiscal plan, but we managed to open a negotiation," Carrasquillo said as he left the one-and-a-half-hour meeting.

When asked about the proposal CRIM directors are considering, the also mayor of Cidra said that "it could be a hybrid between Law 29 and some other mechanism." He refused to offer more details until he meets with the other directors.

Law 29 exempts municipalities from making contributions to the Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA) plans between July 1, 2018, and September 30, 2019, which represents $202 million.

It also exempts them from paying pensions through the "Pay as you Go" or "PayGo" system starting this fiscal year, which is estimated to have an impact of $311 million annually.

Mayors hope to reach an agreement, but if they do not succeed, they will continue the dispute in court.