Washington - In one of the documents that the leadership of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) distributed three weeks ago in Congress, they questioned the fact that since 2015 "Puerto Rico has refused to pay its debts".

This document is the "fact sheet" revealed yesterday by El Nuevo Día with the title: "What does the Rosselló-Carrión pro-statehood agenda represent for US taxpayers?", and as a headline it has a Cuban flag and fort.

Héctor Ferrer, PPD president, said that the document, which apparently mistaken the Cuban flag for the Puerto Rican one, was prepared by his group in San Juan.

In addition, Ferrer rejected that the report was a collaboration of the Republican public relations and lobbying firm DCI Group, which coordinates the lobbying of important creditors of the Puerto Rican government and carried out a negative campaign in the United States against the government of Alejandro García Padilla.

A source told El Nuevo Día that a Republican office received the document from the DCI Group with the Cuban flag, in an email entitled "PPD president Hector Ferrer."

Ferrer admitted - through a contract with his lawyer's office - having drafted a legal memorandum for DCI Group in August 2015.

Although he called Ryan Grillo - DCI Group partner - to greet him during the lobbying sessions he had on July 18 and 19 in Congress, Ferrer insisted that he has no working relationship with that company or collaborated with the meetings three weeks ago.

The document with the Cuban flag, according to Ferrer, was drafted by the PPD in San Juan. He has assumed responsibility for that failure. "I had two options, either it was not delivered or it was delivered with the error," he said.

According to the PPD president, the document with the Cuban flag is one of three that were delivered to Congress offices, as part of meetings that included Roberto Prats, José Alfredo Hernández Mayoral, Carlos Dalmau, Luis Balbino and the lobbyist Ónix Maldonado.

Prats, registered as a lobbyist in San Juan, recognized that in 2015 he coordinated meetings for DCI Group and kept him informed about the "legislative tract" of projects in Puerto Rico to impose a moratorium on the collection of government debt and create a local bankruptcy law.

But, Prats said that he had nothing to do with the documents distributed three weeks ago in Congress. He also warned that he did not attend the group's meetings with Republican lawmakers.

According to Ferrer, the other documents delivered by the PPD leadership during the July meetings were, the letter sent in April 2017 by the then Acting Deputy Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice, Dana Boente, to put on hold the original law of the plebiscite held 14 months ago, and a memorandum drafted by Hernández Mayoral.

In the document with the Cuban flag, the PPD argues that the 2017 plebiscite - in which statehood obtained 97 percent amid a boycott by opposition parties and with only 23 percent electoral turnout - was undemocratic and illegal.

"In 2017, Governor Ricardo Rosselló excluded the “ELA” from the plebiscite in an attempt to deny Puerto Rico the right to vote for all status options," the document said.

Regarding the fiscal situation, the facts sheet indicates that "the Puerto Rican fiscal disaster is inappropriate for a state". It criticizes both Governor Rosselló and José Carrión III, president of the Oversight Board that oversees the island's public finances.

"The problem of Puerto Rico comes from a lack of maturity in leadership and fiscal responsibility. Since 2015, Puerto Rico has refused to pay its debts. It is time for Governor Rosselló and President José Carrión to stop blaming each other for their own mistakes and start having real negotiations and dialogue with all the interested parties," the document added.

In 2015, DCI Group coordinated the most aggressive discredit campaign against the administration of Alejandro García Padilla, in favor of what was the Doral bank, an oversight board and against the possibility of Puerto Rico restructuring its public debt.