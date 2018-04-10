Because of the insolvency of the public retirement system the government of Puerto Rico and the Oversight Board face the duty to submit to the judge presiding over the case of the island´s bankruptcy, a way to reasonably adjust the payment to public service pensioners.

The objective is to prevent retirees from becoming one among the multiple creditors who will compete, strongly, for the best possible pice of the low income of Puerto Rico.

Pensioners constitute a wide population segment and we we have a moral and social responsibility with them. The satisfaction of their basic needs should not be left without safeguards in the bankruptcy lawsuit that is filed under PROMESA Title III, in Laura Taylor Swain´s courtroom.

It is important that, in consensual agreement, the government and the Board submit to the Court a formula for a prudent pensions adjustment. The agreement must be part of the Fiscal Plan that marks the path towards recovery and development.

Nearly 120,000 central government retirees, who up to present received an average $1,500 monthly payments, depend on pensions from the Retirement Systems Administration. Another 107,000 workers expect to receive, when they retire, what they have contributed for years to public service.

Pensioners' payments were at risk due to the insolvency of the Retirement System, caused by poor administration and the decline in Puerto Rico´s bonds. Early retirement programs, additional benefits and the reduction in years of service as a requirement to obtain the pension are among the factors of the system's deficiency.

At present, their limited assets consist of $ 543 million in loans receivable, a handful of investments and the property that houses its headquarters. Now, the disbursement of

$ 125 million a month to cover pensions is paid by the General Fund, that is, with contributions from public and private workers, both individual and businesses.

The General Fund itself is threatened by public bankruptcy and the economic stagnation of the island. In short, it is not possible to continue disbursing pension funds at the current level, without damaging other essential programs such as health insurance for the indigent.

Those retired from public service deserve a decent retirement. They need income to meet their needs regarding health, consumption, housing and vacation, among others. In this equation, it is important that they are not left unprotected in the debt adjustment plan that the Government will submit to Judge Taylor Swain.

Failure to reach an understanding in good faith means the Court will decide the percentage of pension cuts. The Board proposes now proportional reductions for monthly payments of more than $ 1,000.

The joint proposal must be endorsed by concrete and verifiable data that proves that it is viable for the government and convenient for Puerto Rico.

Without doubt, the pension crisis demands that the disbursement formula for retired public employees emerge from the agreement between the Government of Puerto Rico and the fiscal authority, who are currently discussing the revisions of the five-year Fiscal Plan.

Achieving that the outcome of this agreement reflects the balance where the interests of retirees are reconciled with the need for adjustment of public funds will be an act of maturity and justice.