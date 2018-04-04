The structure of the Government of Puerto Rico needs to be tempered -in size, budget and organization- to the island´s macro-economic recovery and development goals

We support those reforms of public agencies and corporations that contribute to savings and efficiency, while facilitating a successful execution of innovative strategies that encourage job creation.

We trust that this is the objective and the implementation of the restructuring plan that has green light from both legislative chambers, with a view to group, under the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, a diversity of entities with important complementary functions.

The functions of the Permits Management Office, the promotion of commerce and tourism and the statistics that are currently done separately, by Trade and Exports and Tourism, the Permits Office and the Statistics Institute are under the umbrella of economic development.

It should be noted that this consolidation represents, according to the government, $ 96 million in budgetary saving within five years.

We consider particularly useful the elimination of the structural redundancy that delays the entry of new actors, both local and foreign, into the Puerto Rican commercial and industrial scene. This should serve to promote initiatives that boost competitive economic activity, in the private sector and in partnership with government projects.

It is necessary to give the right opportunity to the changes needed to strengthen the strategy of economic development that should take the island out of a decade of recession and fiscal crisis, aggravated by last year's hurricanes.

To strengthen the arm of the government that designs the mission of our growth is, without doubt, a logical step. This strengthening is achieved through direct communication between agencies with similar missions. This way it is possible to achieve a unified strategy regarding Puerto Rico's bets as a brand.

Under a properly organized structure, the joint strategy for economic growth becomes a complement to the efficiency and savings agenda. Based on this, Puerto Rico will be better prepared for the debt crisis that has stalled it for years.

The inclusion of Permits Management in the same organization must give way to flexibility for business and investment in this problematic area. This way, the government can become a facilitator of economic activity.

In the meantime, It is important to ensure the growth in tourism, by diversifying the entertainment, culture and ecology offer. This is an area of great potential with the cooperation of sister agencies under the umbrella of Economic Development.

Meanwhile, we agree with well-known local and foreign organizations on the importance of maintaining the level of excellence observed in the work of the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute. The appropriate toolbox to ensure the purity and transparency of statistical processes will serve to support the island´s economic development management

The certainty of the metrics and projections based on these data is directly linked to the recovery of the credibility that the island needs facing the implementation of the plan that the Board will finally certify.

It is equally important to generate confidence among the bond markets to which the island will have to return in order to finance the development of capital works and initiatives to create jobs.

The statistical area has been based on experienced professional criteria, shedding light on the production of public information. There is still a long way to go to standardize the models and make them consistent with international and federal standards. This would enlarge its role in the agenda for economic development.

We therefore welcome the effort to articulate a comprehensive strategy for economic development, based on the sustained growth of Puerto Rico.