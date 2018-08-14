Yesterday, several people consulted by El Nuevo Día assured that the consolidation of the Energy Commission under the umbrella of the Public Service Regulatory Board (JRSP, Spanish acronym) will put an end to the independent criteria that has characterized the entity.

Relacionados: Consolidan a la Comisión de Energía bajo nuevo departamento sombrilla

"It is outrageous to go backwards, and do this ... The Energy Commission has a vital role in the development, safety and sustainability of the island. It is not right to subject it to another entity," said Juan Rosario, former consumer representative of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) Governing Board.

Yesterday, Governor Ricardo Rosselló signed House Bill 1408 into law, and gave way to the reorganization of the JRSP, which will include – in addition to the Energy Commission – the Public Service Commission, the Telecommunications Regulatory Board, the Energy Information Administration and the Independent Consumer Protection Office (OIPC, Spanish acronym).

"We want these functions to be independent and that they can provide services to citizens, but we also have a programmatic commitment to respond to a series of inefficiencies and excessive spending in the government, and this is one of our recipes," said the Governor.

This consolidation should generate projected savings of $ 12 million and about $ 70 million in the next five years.

The Commission, which will now be the Energy Bureau, was created in 2014 through Act 57 of Transformation and Energy Relief of Puerto Rico.

The agency was created to oversee, control and regulate the electrical industry and all its components; adjudicate, in first instance, cases and disputes on regulated matters such as sector operations, and ensure the full implementation of public policy on electric service, according to Law 57-2014.

It is also responsible for monitoring service safety and efficiency, and rates.

Rosario said that true independence is guaranteed by eliminating any political interference, specifically in the appointment of commissioners, but, more importantly, by setting a "good environmental public policy that defines where we are headed".

The governor specified that he has a thirty-day period to appoint the new commissioners.

Tomás Torres, director of the Institute for Competitiveness and Economic Sustainability (ICSE, Spanish acronym) , highlighted three essential factors that must be ensured, in addition to independence: that commissioners have expertise and experience in energy regulatory processes, that the entity has a proper budget for its functions and to guarantee a strong organization that can carry out a detailed review process of the integrated resources plan.

Torres stressed that the Commission's budget was the result of a formula established in Law 57-2014 that stemmed from PREPA and other energy producers. Now, the budget has to be submitted to the Office of Management and Budget and the Legislative Assembly for the inclusion and approval of its budget allocations, according to Section 7 of the bill.

"True independence is budget independence," said Torres.

For Popular senator Eduardo Bhatia, this action as is an "unnecessary massacre if you want to restore credibility in Puerto Rico".

He noted that the bill implies layoffs due to the reduction in the number of commissioners, as it is the case of the Public Service Commission and telecommunications commissioners.

Rosselló recognized these reductions in appointments, although he was not emphatic when it came to talking about whether other dismissals could take place. He did acknowledge that there will be other efforts through the Single Employer Law and the Voluntary Transition Program "in order to identify the necessary human resources for this agency to work effectively. "

Among the changes, the number of commissioners in the Energy Commission will go from three to five.