Having a clear independent regulatory body is an essential condition to establish the diversified and open to free competition power grid that the Puerto Rican reconstruction demands.

Autonomy should rule the decision-making process as a cornerstone of the island´s Energy Commission. That is the way for an entity to properly assume the responsibility of regulating and overseeing –with authority- a sector that is heading towards a complex modernization and privatization process.

The merger, by law, of the Commission with other entities, under the new umbrella of the Public Service Regulatory Board, raises questions about the independence and the strength that the regulatory body should have facing the scope of its mission.

The law creates the Public Service Regulatory Board of Puerto Rico based on the consolidation of the Telecommunications Regulatory Board, the Public Service Commission, the Independent Consumer Protection Office, the Energy Information Administration and the Energy Commission.

In its explanatory statement, the bill signed into law on Monday, indicates that it is a new management model that seeks the best use of human capital and fiscal resources. At the same time, it stipulates the integration of governmental activities in a single entity directed by a collegiate body. It establishes that the new entity´s mission will be to regulate, supervise and administer the instrumentalities that are part of the Public Service Regulatory Board.

These purposes must be clarified.

The Oversight Board, members of Congress with direct intervention in Puerto Rican affairs and recovery funds, and public and business sectors have expressed serious concern regarding the powers the Commission has since its creation in 2014 might vanish by placing it under an umbrella organization.

They argue that a clear institutional framework and an independent and robust regulator will give confidence to investors who evaluate the island as a destination for their funds. They will also provide the federal government with certainty about the investment requested to rebuild the island's power grid.

We must listen to these voices that come from sectors with expertise and commitment to the island.

The common ultimate goal must be to modernize the power grid, within a competition framework, ensuring the protection of the public interest through affordable rates that stimulate investment and employment.

To achieve this, it is necessary to establish a public policy and a body of regulations that guarantee its implementation. This strengthens transparency and multisectoral participation.

It is essential that the Energy Commission can discharge its responsibility to ensure that PREPA´s integrated resource plan would be consistent with the island´s needs after the hurricane. The energy sector development based on alternative sources to oil is crucial for the transforming equation.

The situation also requires the recruitment of the best and most experienced talent for the Commission´s Board of Directors.

The diversified industry that must emerge from the privatization of the electricity transmission and distribution assets requires a credible regulator, both before the investor and the consumer, during the rates scheme supervision.

High energy cost has to stop being an obstacle for the Puerto Rican development. Precisely, timely oversight is the tool to achieve energy justice.

That is why it is necessary to strengthen the legal and organizational structure of the Energy Commission. This will show that Puerto Rico is capable and active in doing business in an environment of security and stability.