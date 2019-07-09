Federal authorities seem to be focusing one of their major investigations into possible government corruption on the process followed by the Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA) to hire insurers for the Government Health Plan (PSG, Spanish acronym), now known as Vital, El Nuevo Día found out.

Three different sources say federal authorities are investigating how and why PRHIA would have made changes to the Request for Proposals (RFP) process that resulted in hiring five managed care organizations (MCOs) or insurers last year. This, after allegedly at least two of the companies that participated in the process denounced preferential treatment to some proponents over others.

Last year, PRHIA launched an RFP process to select the entities that would offer Vital health coverage to nearly 1.5 million medically indigent people in Puerto Rico. Under that model, the concept of an insurer for each geographic region was eliminated to give way to a single health coverage that patients receive by choosing the health plan they want.

The model was a promise made by Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares during his campaign and was included as one of the reforms to be implemented under the fiscal plan certified by the Oversight Board. The Health Reform, now called Vital, is financed primarily with federal funds, through the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The Vital Consultant

The El Nuevo Día investigation indicates that, in order to create and implement such a model, La Fortaleza would have asked the firm BDO to assist PRHIA. These responsibilities, in turn, would have been entrusted to Alberto Velázquez Piñol, who sources identified as a BDO contractor and the person with decision-making power in multiple projects within PRHIA.

On June 26, at a press conference, Christian Sobrino Vega, current government chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency & Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA), indicated that he and consultants of that public agency contacted Velázquez Piñol, as well as the former PRHIA executive director Angela Ávila Marrero, when the government was preparing fiscal plans and needed information from the Health Department. Sobrino Vega added that he discussed with Velázquez Piñol "some things, especially about the Vital Plan.”

El Nuevo Día requested an interview with officials in charge at PRHIA to talk about the RFP process in that agency but there was no answer by press time. This newspaper also unsuccessfully tried to talk to Velázquez Piñol.

According to the contract registry of the Comptroller's Office, between fiscal years 2017 to date, BDO has signed or renewed six contracts with PRHIA. Five of these agreements were for audit services and information systems and one for management consulting services. BDO charges PRHIA between $65 and $180 per hour depending on who offers the services: administrative staff, executives or partners.

According to one of the sections of the consulting contract agreed between Ávila Marrero and Fernando Scherrer, president of BDO, dated July 2, 2018, services included assisting the executive director in the implementation of the new health care model (PSG).

The contract, which runs through August, has a maximum compensation of $1.37 million.

The RFP process

PRHIA began the RFP process for the Vital plan in early February 2018 with a public notice.

PRHIA “will only consider proposals from entities that 1) purchased the RFP and Data Book; 2) submitted a timely Appendix A; 3) participated in the Mandatory Proposals and Actuarial conferences; 4) submitted with the proposal a Proposal Bond in the amount of one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000); and 5) submitted a timely complete Proposal at the Secure Share Site,” established by PRHIA for this purpose," reads the public notice signed by Ávila Marrero.

According to the RFP document that PRHIA distributed to interested parties and that El Nuevo Día examined, the deadline for submitting proposals was April 6, 2018, at 1:00 p.m.

The RFP calendar stated that on May 25, 2018, PRHIA would communicate to those selected their intention to sign a contract with them and that contracts would be awarded between June 15 and July 8, 2018.

According to three sources, at least one of the insurers that participated in the process did not comply with the dates and requirements established in the RFP. However, although objections, PRHIA allowed the insurer to continue the process and, eventually, was favored. There were also doubts about the financial capacity of another proponent and this one was also favored.

Last year, El Nuevo Día reported that about 16 entities participated in the RFP. Of that group, seven went on to a final round and five entities were favored, they were First Medical, Mennonite Health Plan, Multi-Health (MMM), Molina Healthcare and Triple-S.

According to sources, Velázquez Piñol would have requested or instructed the insurer who failed to meet the RFP dates and requirements to continue in the race. In contrast, sources say that Ávila Marrero - who is a career employee at PRHIA and is described as a person with "comprehensive" knowledge of the agency - objected to such a course of action.

While officials and former officials of the Rosselló Nevares administration - such as Chief of Staff Ricardo Llerandi and former legal advisor Alfonso Orona - have stated that Velazquez Piñol is the subject of a federal investigation, people close to the executive describe him as an honest professional.

The RFP document also stated that a proponent could modify his proposal, but only if he did so before the deadline. Similarly, the RFP was so detailed that it established all kinds of conditions, both in terms of content and format. For example, the proposal had to be submitted on letter-size paper in Arial 12-point; it had to follow a particular order of topics and established that the $100,000 bond would have to be presented in a certified check or a specific guarantee

According to the RFP document, failure to meet these specifications will result in disqualification of the proposal.

Sources state that Ávila Marrero expressed the need to detail the insurer's non-compliance in the report to be submitted to PRHIA governing board, the body that selected the RFP winners. However, observations on non-compliance would have not been included in the report.

"Being left out (of Vital) meant missing a million-dollar opportunity," said one of the sources.

Although the Health Reform implies a high demand for medical services, the PSG represents a source of income and profits for the so-called MCOs. This is because each month, PRHIA must remit to the medical plans the premium it pays for each patient or PMPM.

According to sources, staying outside of Vital meant losing "that turn at bat" for at least three years. According to the RFP, Vital's contracts are valid for three years, with the opportunity to extend them for another year. Each year, the PMPM premium would be subject to revision.

Last fiscal year, the Health Reform budget was $2.965 billion, or a PMPM of close to $165, according to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). For example, if a medical plan has 200,000 patients, that universe represents $395 million in income in just one year.

About two weeks ago, when Raúl Maldonado Gautier's allegations of "an institutional mafia" resulted in his ousting as Treasury Secretary, the possible investigation into PRHIA also came to light, which triggered Ávila Marrero's departure as executive director.

In her letter of resignation on June 25, Ávila Marrero indicated that "time will prove us right.

In recent statements, Douglas Leff, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Puerto Rico, confirmed that they are conducting several investigations for government corruption, however, he did not specify which ones, except for the investigation of ghost employees in the Legislature.

Federal investigations come to light just three months after El Nuevo Día reported that, at an event with investors, former Board Revitalization Coordinator Noel Zamot revealed that people close to the administration and in the government were hindering his efforts to attract investment to Puerto Rico. According to Zamot, this happened because, among other things, there was a practice of "dividing the cake" before awarding contracts.