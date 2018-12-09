The acclaimed musical Hamilton will premiere next month at the Theater of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) bringing further international recognition to the island.

The musical - written and starred by Lin-Manuel Miranda himself - will run until the end of January and promises to attract hundreds of tourists and prominent art figures, while offering the University a valuable economic injection.

Helping restore the UPR Theater is one of the reasons of this fundraising effort in Puerto Rico. To support the goal, the Flamboyán Arts Fund contributed with $1 million to repair the historic university structure ravaged by Hurricane María.

Without this help, repairs to this important cultural center would have been delayed due to the UPR weak financial situation. On the other hand, the producers are leading a $15 million fundraising effort, proceeds from the show will go to supporting the arts and culture in Puerto Rico.

This is a clear example of how the private and non-profit sectors are crucial to boost public management. This kind of initiatives become more important at a time when the UPR has to cut 10 percent in operational spending by 2023. This time, the effort is directed to the arts and university education. But the experience represents a model for the University to manage new economic resources from external sources.

Lin-Manuel Miranda´s commitment to Puerto Rico has made this effort possible.

Miranda -whose parents were born in Puerto Rico and has just received a star on Hollywood Hall of Fame, among many other awards- has had a strong relationship with Puerto Rico since he was a boy. And last year, those ties translated into significant aid during the emergency caused by María. His growing success brings Puerto Rico and our flag to a privileged space in many of his public appearances in the United States.

The musical was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama. It also earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards including two personally for Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album and Miranda received the Drama League's Distinguished Performance award while Hamilton received the Outstanding Production award. These are just some of the awards Miranda and Hamilton got. The musical will be soon produced in London.

The cast and production team have been working enthusiastically for the performance in Puerto Rico.

So our island has to prepare to receive this famous musical in order to show our best attributes to the visiting public.

The scope of the event and the international attention it will bring, calls for the university community, as well as the rest of the island, to get rid of attitudes that harm our own opportunities. Internal differences in the UPR must be addressed in line with the humanist philosophy of the university, searching for fair understandings. Hamilton has opened doors to the UPR, and offers Puerto Rico a unique opportunity to welcome and shine as a home of the best expressions of art.

Let's open our arms and hearts to this monumental artistic effort, an echo of the solidarity shown by the world to Puerto Ricans.