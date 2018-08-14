Washington - During his most recent trip to Washington to pressure Congress against statehood, Hector Ferrer telephoned Ryan Grillo, partner in the Republican lobbying and public relations firm DCI Group, to greet him.

"I just called him to see how he was doing," said the president of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) yesterday.

However, Ferrer rejected that DCI – which commissioned him a legal memorandum three years ago, when the company was coordinating campaigns against the government of Puerto Rico and in favor of the public debt main creditors – helped him coordinate the meetings he had in Congress three weeks ago.

Among the documents that the PPD distributed on July 18 and 19, there was one titled "What does the Rosselló-Carrión pro-statehood agenda represent for US taxpayers?", with graphics that confuse the Puerto Rican flag with that of Cuba.

The title of the document does not allude to Ricardo Rosselló Nevares and Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González agenda, but seeks to tie the "statehood agenda" to the governor and the president of the Oversight Board, José B. Carrión.

Like it was before, during the administration of Alejandro García Padilla, creditors have been, at least since 2017 and until very recently, opposed to the governor and the Congress-appointed entity that oversees the island´s public finances.

A source told El Nuevo Día that a Republican office received the document from the DCI Group with the Cuban flag, in an e-mail entitled "PDP president Hector Ferrer."

Originally, Ferrer indicated that he saw the document during one of the meetings in Congress, and then stated that it was prepared in the PPD and taken in a USB to Washington D.C., where it was printed.

The PPD leader could not specify why the document has the Cuban flag and a fort. "I had two options, either it was not delivered or it was delivered with the error," he said in a telephone interview.

According to Ferrer, during the meetings, in addition to questioning Gonzalez's pro-statehood bill, "they also discussed about the Board."

Ferrer, Roberto Prats, José Alfredo Hernández Mayoral, in charge of the PPD Federal Affairs, lawyers Luis Balbino and Carlos Dalmau, and lobbyist Onix Maldonado, according to the president of the PPD attended those meetings in July.

Along with Carlos López López, Maldonado founded the firm WPG International, a firm where the governor´s ex-representative before the Board, Elías Sanchez Sifonte, did some work.

During the weekend, both Ferrer and Prats recognized that, three years ago, they did work for DCI Group, the firm that coordinated the most aggressive discredit campaign against García Padilla, in favor of what was the Doral Bank, of an oversight board, and in opposition to the possibility that Puerto Rico could restructure its public debt.

Since 2015, lobbyists informed Congress of revenues and expenses of more than $ 1 million on behalf of the DCI Group, which organized efforts in favor of investment firms and bondholders.

Ferrer reiterated yesterday that he limited himself, in August 2015, to prepare a legal memo that DCI entrusted him. "I did not lobbied, visit people or arrange meetings with legislators, secretaries, governors, lawmakers, senators, members of the ELA administration. None of that," insisted Ferrer, who was candidate for Resident Commissioner in 2016.

He argued that his work for DCI had a "clear difference" with Prats, who stated that, in 2015 - when the island's bankruptcy law and a moratorium on the debt payment was discussed -, he gave DCI "reports on the legislative tract", its implications, and coordinated creditors meetings with the Government Development Bank, and private sectors.

"I have not done anything illegal," said Ferrer, noting that his professional relationship with DCI was short, through his firm. Prats, registered as a lobbyist on the island, said he has always advocated for paying the public debt, which exceeds $ 70 billion.

Former Senator Prats participated in the PPD meetings in Congress on July 19. He knows that documents were distributed, but he said he was not in charge of that task.

He said that he saw Ferrer coordinate the meeting with the office of Raúl Grijalva (Arizona), Democratic leader in the House Committee on Natural Resources.

Ferrer added that he also coordinated the meeting with Puerto Rican Democrat Nydia Velázquez (New York) and that Hernández Mayoral, Prats and Maldonado were in charge of the others. Hernandez Mayoral sent an email to El Nuevo Día to document the efforts he made before Republican Doug Lamborn (Colorado) office.

Also with PNP

Although it hired PPD leaders in 2015, DCI would have been on the New Progressive Party (PNP) electoral side in 2016.

Grillo, DCI partner, appears in a picture of a PNP campaign event two years ago, with a Rosselló Nevares banner, along with lobbyist Stephen Kupka, whose King & Spalding firm now represents the Electric Power Authority.

The DCI political action committee donated $ 1,000 in September 2016, and Grillo donated another $ 1,000, in November that year, to González, after the Resident Commissioner and Rosselló Nevares campaigned to pay the debt and against federal legislation, including the project of former Commissioner Pedro Pierluisi to restructure it.