The disagreement between the government of Puerto Rico and the Oversight Board regarding labor and pension provisions – contained in the Fiscal Plan that is under discussion- should not stand in the way of the financial health and economic growth of Puerto Ricans.

To begin with, the Puerto Rican Government and the Oversight Board agree in most of the government efficiency measures included in the revised document. Therefore, it is illogical to spend energy in confrontations fed by differences that represent just a fraction of the savings provisions.

The administration of Governor Ricardo Rosselló and the Board have reached agreements regarding public debt, the privatization of electric power services, the government´s resizing model and the use of federal emergency funds. Aspects of the labor reform and pensions represent the obstacle.

Those achievements show that, acting in good faith and will, they can agree to overcome the differences.

Therefore, we urge the Board to assume an attitude of flexibility, looking for scenarios of harmony regarding those specific issues that remain controversial. It must be recognized that the government has moved to design and revise a five-year plan. It is then up to the fiscal entity to present options with revised and viable figures for labor and pension reforms. In short, that the Board should help to present a figure that is really enforceable.

We also believe that Governor Rosselló is taking the wrong way when he insists on debating the authority of the Board, in spite of the fact that it is established by PROMESA law. The governor should, instead, direct the conversation towards a harmonious search for solutions. His duty is to find a way out of the crisis, not to sharpen it. His actions, as well as those of the Board, are received in Washington D.C. and the Federal Court as signs of the state of compliance with PROMESA.

Meanwhile, the Senate has to drop its claim to hinder the mission of the Board. Its intention for the Department of Treasury to retain the operating funds of the Board is ridiculous. This is contrary to the federal law that created the Board. This senatorial conduct is not the expected from the legislative power, responsible for making viable through law, transformations contained in the Fiscal Plan.

El obstruccionismo no puede instalarse en el servicio público en lugar de la cooperación con las metas de la reconstrucción.

Cooperation with goals of reconstruction should prevail in public services, not obstructionism.

Without a compass that provides rationality to government spending, Puerto Rico will not be able to get out of the recession and the fiscal crisis that lasted more than a decade and was aggravated by the hurricanes. Those public entities covered under PROMESA would have to face a war of costly and long litigation with creditors. The solution for the debt would be re-appraised throughthe process of territorial bankruptcy, weakening the opportunity to return to capital markets.

In the current situation of the island, each actor has to act in good faith, putting the people first. There is an island devastated waiting for the reconstruction founded on a fiscal project.

No one wins with a message of immaturity that arises from communication cut and individual opportunism. Puerto Rico has too many challenges ahead and should avoid losing credibility to those who have the approval and disbursement of funds for reconstruction in their hands. The island has to make fiscal reforms to return to the capital markets. Reaching the remaining agreements is a matter of good faith.