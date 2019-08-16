The Chairman of the Oversight Board, José B. Carrión, said he hopes to develop a good working relationship with Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced and leave behind disagreements he had with the now-former Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares.

After a meeting with the new Governor and the Board’s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko, Carrión explained that he discussed some issues with Vázquez Garced, including the restructuring of the island’s public debt, changes for the Electric Power Authority (PREPA), budget management, municipal reform and government transparency.

“We agreed to meet regularly and we are anxious to be able to help her to promote stability in Puerto Rico, with transparency issues and any other way we can help her,”Carrión told reporters as he left La Fortaleza.