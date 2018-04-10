Governor Ricardo Rosselló announced yesterday the investment of $ 652 million in federal and state funds for the repair and maintenance of public roads throughout the Island.

$ 327 million come from the General Fund, specified the Governor, accompanied by legislative leaders Thomas Rivera Schatz and Carlos "Johnny" Mendez. Another $ 250 million come from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), to invest during the next three years, and about $ 75 million from the Road Modernization Program,.

Under what the government called the "Abriendo Camino" (Spanish for “Breaking ground”) plan, the Island was divided into zones and 217.5 kilometers of the metropolitan region, to repair 253.8 kilometers of the northern region, 199 kilometers of the western area, 314.3 kilometers of the east and 276.6 kilometers of the south. It was informed that the initiative may take three years to complete.

At a press conference, Rosselló said that the government will first invest $ 80 million. In this first phase, he said, works will be for the most critical roads or segments which represent between 6 and 8 percent of all roads and with results that shoud be evident within six months.

While the other roads -from 92% to 94%- will be repaired with an "high quality patching" program. They will also repair concrete slabs and seal joints.

"We have an amount (of money) that was allocated (for this purpose). Obviously, we have coordinated it with the Legislative Assembly and that money goes straight to this program. Here we have had a public policy of having savings within the government. Obviously, to address the fiscal situation, but also to have the liquidity to attend to urging problems," explained the Governor.

Closer to the loan

Rossello acknowledged that this disbursement from the General Fund will reduce the coffers of the Treasury Department to the threshold established by the Federal Treasury Department (of $ 1.1 billion) and activate the disbursement of $ 4.7 billion from the Community Disasters Loan (CDL) Program.

"Regarding the Treasury loan, there is a standard that was very clear, which was $ 1.1 billion. We are already waiting for the last details of the lawyers around that. We will pass it on to the Legislative Assembly for consideration. And, after that, through the Board, it reaches Judge (Laura Taylor) Swain. There are $ 80 million (for the first phase). If one follows the money, it keeps bringing us closer to the threshold where we could qualify to access those funds," assured Rossello.

"It was important that these funds, the ones we are using now, came from the General Fund because they do not come from any other filter. Those are the only ones that can be used for maintenance," he said.

Recently, the Secretary of Treasury, Raúl Maldonado, said that the necessary money could be released also from the General Fund for a second loan to the Electric Power Authority, as well as another for the Aqueducts and Sewers Authority.

El Nuevo Día asked how, if at all, this state investment interfered with the money that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) could allocate for the recovery of the Island after Hurricane Maria.

"It does not interfere at all. On the contrary, it creates a synergy," he replied.

He added that, to build new roads, they have the funds from the Federal Highway Administration and, that for "mitigation and emergency work," he counts on FEMA funds.

In addition, funds from the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Program, out of which $ 1.5 billion have already been granted to the government, are also available and can be used with greater flexibility, said Rossello.

"There are 12 priorities in the CDBG funds. One of them is transportation and we can use those funds with enough flexibility for reconstruction. Now, it is important to notice is that there are certain areas that federal funds do not reach. Maybe the CDBG funds can be a little more flexible," said the Governor.

Meanwhile the Secretary of the Department of Transportation and Public Works, Carlos Contreras, said they will supervise the work on the roads and verify the quality of the materials to ensure that it meets quality standards.

"We will be working first with quality material, in order to comply with the standards, verifying the procedures and works," he said.

He acknowledged that "all" Puerto Rican roads are in terrible condition.

"If you ask me which (roads) are good, I would say none," he said.

On the other hand, seven months after Hurricane Maria, the Secretary did not specify how many out of the 1,300 intersections with traffic lights are working. In January, it was reported that about 250 had been restored and last week the agency indicated in the Legislature that 600 intersections had repaired traffic lights, although their operation depended on having power.

He said that private contractors are repairing the traffic lights.

"It is not about lack of money. Contractors (are) skillful and available. But they also have a limitation with equipment supply. We have that limitation," admitted Contreras.