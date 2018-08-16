Behind the struggle within the leadership of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), aggravated by the works of their President, Héctor Ferrer, and former senator Roberto Prats for DCI Group, lies the power struggle that looms in that party.

Yesterday, PPD General Secretary, Carlos Delgado Altieri, anticipated that the meeting of the Governing Board that was summoned for Monday to discuss the controversy will be tough, and acknowledged that the dispute cannot be separated from political interests and aspirations within the party.

"We cannot be stupid. There are colleagues who support other candidates who are not Hector or Prats, and they are capitalizing the situation because, somehow, they distort Héctor's image. It will be a meeting with a lot of dialogue," said the Mayor of Isabela without mentioning names.

"There are always passions in terms of how things are expressed," he added.

Ferrer is the PPD's top leader since early 2017, and so far, he has not spoken openly about his political future. Meanwhile, Prats has mentioned his interest in running for governor for the 2020 general elections.

It was Luis Vega Ramos who requested the meeting, after El Nuevo Día published that both Ferrer and Prats worked on "legal issues" for the public relations and lobbying company DCI Group. The firm lobbied in favor of important creditors of the Puerto Rican government, and campaigned against the administration of former Governor Alejandro García Padilla in the United States.

Ferrer denied that the company helped him coordinate several meetings he had in Congress three weeks ago.

"I requested the meeting. I considered that the Governing Board should be convened. Colleagues have to answer all the questions that Board members ask. They have to say if there is any potential additional conflict between their legitimate professional practice and the interests of Puerto Rico, and the ideals the PDP represents. And the Board should lay the bases for all members to do 'full disclosure'," he said.

In addition, he stated that transparency should be included as the rule in the PDP regulation through its governing body.

"Interests, clients and income sources should be disclosed in order to know about any conflict of interest," insisted Vega Ramos.

He shared with El Nuevo Día the written communication he distributed among the members of the PPD’s Governing Board when requesting the meeting. Both Ferrer and Prats are part of the Governing Board, along with about thirty other figures of the party.

"I believe that Ferrer and Prats have a duty with the base and structures of the Popular Party to answer legitimate questions that arise from this situation," reads a paragraph of the document.

"The longer this call and that conversation are postponed, the worse it will be for the community and our base," adds the letter, which also stresses that both Popular leaders must be heard before the party reaches a conclusion about their behavior.

Banners censoring PPD leaders

After Ferrer and Prats admitted having done legal work for DCI Group, some posters appeared yesterday in different areas of Guaynabo and San Juan, rejecting them both. "No to PDP vultures", read the banners, showing the photos of both Popular leaders.

Former Governor Aníbal Acevedo Vilá has strongly rejected the ties of both Popular leaders with companies such as DCI.

“La Pava” general secretary announced that on Monday all the information on the meetings held in Washington D.C. and meeting requests will be submitted.

"Héctor arranged one of them, José Alfredo (Hernández Mayoral) arranged another and Prats another one. And the document will be submitted, with its details of the points that were discussed, which were clearly against DCI," he assured.

PPD Senate spokesman Eduardo Bhatia described yesterday their collaboration with "a group whose goal is to fight for a political or fiscal cause that denigrates Puerto Rico," as "morally unacceptable".

"Collaborating with DCI Group, an entity with a dubious reputation in the United States, in any capacity, is turning your back on Puerto Rico," said Bhatia.

Former representative Charlie Hernandez said that there is "consensus among the Popular party that it is necessary to give categorical and credible explanations about the link Popular leaders had with sectors that do not want Puerto Rico to prosper, like these people from DCI".

"(The situation) places the Popular Party in equal conditions with (Luis) Fortuño and Governor (Ricardo) Rosselló. It does not create a contrast between the New Progressive Party and the PPD when Popular leaders associate, even if it is accidentally, with these economic forces. That requires a response from the colleagues," stressed Hernández.