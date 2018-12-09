Washington - Electoral Comptroller Walter Vélez Martínez determined that the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) did not have to include the dinner on July 18 in Washington in its income and expense reports. Representatives from the PPD and conservative groups attended that dinner but who organized it remains a mystery.

In the response to the information request from the Office of the Electoral Comptroller (OCE, Spanish acronym), the PPD maintained that it had nothing to do with the organization of the dinner. According to a source, one of the participants that night was invited by DCI Group, the public relations and lobbying company that carried out a negative campaign against the government of Alejandro García Padilla.

As part of the OCE's investigation, lobbyist Ónix Maldonado also said he had no information regarding who organized the dinner. Maldonado took PPD president Héctor Ferrer -who died on November 5- to the July meeting with conservative groups and two media companies.

In October, Vélez Martínez requested information since during that dinner –held at Morton´s The Steakhouse- a document stating that Ferrer Ríos was the PPD “leading candidate for governor” was distributed. The dinner was not included in the July-September income and expense report .

Back then, in their official responses, Ferrer Ríos first and then PPD Secretary General, Carlos Delgado Altieri –on November 13- said the party was not involved in the organization or coordination of the meeting or in the document that mentioned the PPD late president as the party´s "leading candidate for governor".

That document included similar statements to those that were distributed in Congress, that very same week, with the Cuban flag and fort –mistaken for the Puerto Rican flag- with the intention of fighting Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González pro-statehood bill.

“Puerto Rico is bankrupt and refuses to pay its debt”; “the island has a different culture” or that “it would be a state dependent on social programs” were among the arguments in the document that Ferrer Ríos attributed to lobbyists Maldonado and Luis Balbino Arroyo, of the World Professionals Group firm.

Ferrer Ríos, who had a contract with DCI in 2015 – at a time when that company was carrying out a negative campaign against García Padilla´s government –, said on several occasions that Maldonado convened that dinner. Ferrer Ríos, Maldonado and Arroyo as well as José Alfredo Hernández Mayoral, who was in charge of the PPD Federal Affairs, and lawyer Carlos Dalmau attended the dinner.

In August, Hernández Mayoral said that Ferrer Ríos took him to the meeting.

Meanwhile, Maldonado recently admitted to the OCE auditors that he invited Ferrer Ríos to the dinner, but could not say who called, organized and financed it. According to what Maldonado told the OCE, the meeting "only focused on the consequences of statehood" and in González bill 6246.

El Nuevo Día reported that the meeting was attended by conservative groups such as Freedom Works and Competitive Enterprise Institute and also representatives from Newsweek and the right-wing website Breitbart, directed by Steve Bannon, former adviser to President Donald Trump.

In a letter sent to Delgado Altieri and dated November 30, Vélez Martínez explained that after evaluating the response provided by the secretary and the information that the OCE obtained from other sources, they concluded that there was no evidence linking the PPD with the organization or coordination of the meeting.

He added that even if it were interpreted that the document distributed at the meeting promoted Ferrer Ríos candidacy for governor of Puerto Rico, the fact they found no evidence that the PPD or Ferrer Ríos coordinated or participated in its preparation does not turn the act of distributing the document into a donation in kind, but rather as an independent spending, whose responsibility did not fall on the PPD or Ferrer Ríos.