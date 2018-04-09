The proposals of the Puerto Rico Independence Party (PIP) legislators, Juan Dalmau and Denis Marquez, who yesterday expressed their categorical rejection to the closing of any public school, include interpellation to the Secretary of Education, Julia Keleher, taking advantage of the low population in order to reduce the number of students per classroom and making the consultation with the school community prior to any closure mandatory.

At a press conference in front of the Department of Education, they both the "full" support of the teachers leaders Eva Ayala and Emilio Nieves, as well as that of parents and teachers of the Fairview elementary school in Trujillo Alto, one of the 283 schools that will close at the end of this academic year.

"How can a school with 220 students and a waiting list of 150 have a low enrollment rate?" asked Roberto Paniagua, father of one of the students of Fairview, which is located in a gated community.

Marquez submitted Chamber bill 1524 that would require affected communities to be heard prior to the closure of schools. Hand in hand with this measure, Dalmau submitted Senate Bill 875 to establish a maximum number of students per classroom in public schools.

"It opens the door to adopting a high quality education system, by setting limiting the number of students per classroom," pointed out Dalmau.

In written statements, Keleher noted that in public schools there is currently an average of one teacher every 11 students. The Secretary defended the closure of schools indicating that by doing so achieved savings will allow money to be reinvested "in the same system."

Dalmau said that, if the argument for closing schools was low population, the opportunity should be taken to leave schools open and offer a more individualized teaching instead.

Dalmau pointed out that, in 36 states of the United States, there are laws that establish a maximum number of students per classroom, which ranges from 16 to 19. With Dalmau’s bill, there would be no more than 24 students per classroom, depending on the grade in school.

Meanwhile, Marquez distributed a copy of a letter to Keleher, in which he asked the Secretary to provide answers regarding the selection process of the schools to be closed. He anticipated that these questions will be the ones she will have to answer if the Chamber gives way to his request for interpellation.