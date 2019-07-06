One of the most recent executive orders signed by Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares extends the state of emergency on the island until the end of the year, a determination that, by legislative provision, may be repeated until the Oversight Board ceases its operations.

“What happens is that, while it is true that there are some areas that are emerging and taking off, there are others that require more help and are still in an emergency situation,” the Governor told El Nuevo Día, explaining the extension he signed on June 27.

For Carlos E. Ramos González, a Constitutional Law professor at the Inter-American University, setting extended periods of emergency not only grants “excessive” powers to the governor but also undermines transparency in the government and opens the doors to acts of corruption.

“Emergency periods –not to mention the granting of immunity – increase opacity, darkness. They increase the lack of transparency of a government and give way to acts of corruption,” said Ramos González.

The professor drew attention to the “civil, criminal or other” immunity that the Puerto Rico Financial Emergency and Fiscal Responsibility Act (Act 5-2017) grants to all officials as part of their resolutions amid the emergency.

He stressed that this situation, which is already dangerous, seems further aggravated when considering ongoing federal investigations for alleged corruption in several government agencies such as the Treasury, Health and Education departments.

“The island faces serious problems of transparency and corruption allegations,” said the professor.

Act 46-2017, which amended the Internal Revenue Code, also extended the powers of the governor at the end of the emergency period, the professor said.

“There, they virtually give him a carte blanche because they amend the definition of an emergency period. They amend it to provide that – now – the emergency period lasts from the beginning of Act 5 until PROMESA and the Oversight Board are in force. However, that emergency period is always for six months at the discretion of the governor, by executive order,” said the professor.

“The problem with this is that the broad powers granted to the governor through Act 5, for all purposes, turn the emergency period into an indeterminate one at the discretion of the governor. In addition, it grants immunity to officials which, in my opinion, is dangerous particularly now that what we have is an emergency due to the lack of transparency,” he added.

Six more months

Executive Order 2019-30, signed by the Governor on June 27, extended the emergency period previously decreed by Act 5 on fiscal emergency for six months.

Act 5-2017, created on January 29, 2017, declared a fiscal emergency period that lasted until May 1 that year and allowed the governor to extend the emergency, whenever he considers it appropriate, for an additional three months.

Since the creation of Act 5, Rosselló Nevares has extended the state of emergency to the present, even merging it indistinctly with the emergency caused by Hurricane María.

In July 2017, the Legislative Assembly granted even more powers to the governor through Law 46-2017, which in addition to amending the Internal Revenue Code also amended Act 5 to extend the fiscal emergency period until December 31, 2017.

In addition, Act 46 allowed the governor to extend the emergency periods for six-month terms and “while a Financial Oversight Board for Puerto Rico is still constituted under PROMESA,” the statute indicates.

The fiscal emergency in Executive Order 31-2017 merged with the emergency caused by Hurricane María throughout the island. This is because, after Hurricane María, the governor decreed an emergency period through Executive Order 047-2017.

Since then, based on Acts 5 and 46, Rosselló Nevares has maintained the island in an emergency period while the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has the island listed in a state of “recovery.”

Acts 5 and 46 are defined as statutes necessary to comply with PROMESA that gave way to the Board. Act 46 even states that “this act addresses one subject: to achieve full compliance with the Fiscal Plan certified by the Board”.