The government of Puerto Rico has mechanisms to ensure that all businesses remit SUT collections to the Treasury Department. In turn, the SUT capture rate should urgently be increased to boost public coffers.

The Treasury Department revealed that it identified 790 businesses that don’t comply with the Internal Revenue Code provisions, mainly in aspects related to the SUT. The restaurant sector owes $ 40 million in SUT, currently at 11.5 percent.

The contribution that consumers pay in businesses should reach the Treasury and that means not only complying with the law but also part of the strategy, to balance public finances. SUT capture rate has not exceeded 65 percent, to the detriment of the island’s finances.

The government may punish proven violations of improper SUT retention with fines and other penalties. It should discourage excessive concessions or payment plans to gross tax non-compliance cases. Amid this current economic precariousness, strengthening the collections that support fiscal goals becomes the most urgent task.

The Treasury Department can resend immediate notices to businesses that are late in SUT payments and take swift and timely action on non-compliance cases.

It is also convenient to consider strategies in successful systems such as the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The federal agency issues categorical messages regarding non-payment or delays to stress on the serious repercussions associated with non-compliance. This agency´s firm actions on non-compliance translate into high respect for a system whose electronic records regularly issue automatic collection notices and other matters.

The Treasury Department has been working on unifying its electronic files, records, and systems, which operated separately for decades. Today, according to the agency, the Unified Internal Revenue System (SURI, Spanish acronym), a result of integration and technology, allows for faster administration of taxes and revenues and facilitates compliance with tax liability.

SURI administers several SUT aspects. Since last year, it also allows the handling of taxes, withholding at source, as well as applications or renewals of internal revenue licenses, inheritance, and donations.

Experts stress that this system should have the programming capacity to issue non-compliance notices and payment claims to all taxpayers in possible situations of violation of tax laws. The IRS and other jurisdictions tax collection systems do so.

On the other hand, ensuring that businesses timely remit SUT would help prevent them from suffering losses if consumers preferentially support those who comply with the law.

Meanwhile, the measure to identify businesses that comply with the SUT and which allows them to charge a reduced rate of 7 percent to prepared food, seems wise.

Tax evasion, in all aspects, prevents the government from making timely payments to goods and services suppliers. It also limits investment in construction or maintenance of public facilities and negatively affects services to citizens.