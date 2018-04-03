Republican Rob Bishop (Utah), who as chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources has great power over possible amendments to the federal PROMESA law to assign greater powers to the Oversight Board, will seek his last re-election in November.

For Governor Ricardo Rossello these are additional circumstances that show how "anti-democratic" and "obstructionist" the congressman is with the people of Puerto Rico. This, in response to a letter in which Bishop instructed the Board to use its powers to address the fiscal crisis of Puerto Rico.

In a letter Rossello sent yesterday to Bishop, with copies to the Board, Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez and the Democratic spokesman of the Committee, Raul Grijalva, the governor responded to each of the congressman's proposals, who in the letter issued last Thursday accused the Board for not demanding transparency from the government, criticized that essential public services had not been defined and demanded that the entity in charge of the island's finances leave the government of Puerto Rico without legal representation in the case of bankruptcy in federal Court.

During an interview with El Nuevo Dia, Rossello said that his letter to Bishop responds to the "need" he felt to let him know "formally and publicly that he is wrong".

"In addition to a great insult to the people of Puerto Rico, the letter was full of things that were totally incorrect, of totally false premises, and - as I said in the same letter - Mr. Bishop seems more interested in helping creditors than in helping the American citizens living in Puerto Rico, "the governor said.

In a scorching 13-page letter to Bishop, Rossello based his response on five points he wanted to make clear, that the Board “does not have the power to implement issues of public policy,”; that the government has been working and works closely with the Board; that the government has communication with creditors; that the Board has no power to implement structural reforms and that Puerto Rico needs and deserves its independent legal representation in federal Court as part of debt restructuring.

"Bishop shows ignorance or simply an impetus of what is called exercising strong power even though neither the law (PROMESA) nor the congressional discussion supports that premise. Here we are talking about the fact that the government has the mandate to execute public policy, "said Rossello.

"Our people deserve that representation (legal)," Rossello said after recalling that –sometimes- the Board has not represented the best interests of the people, as, for example, when he tried unsuccessfully to appoiny Noel Zamot as a transformation officer of the Electric Power Authority.

Rossello warned Bishop that the Committee he chairs has to choose between two possible ways: to support the federal PROMESA law as an essential part of the Puerto Rican debt renegotiation or to have " obstructionist behavior that would undermine the duly elected Government’s authority and legitimacy

He also warned that as governor will not allow it, nor will Puerto Ricans, some residing in the mainland the United States, who, he said, " are watching these events closely”.

“If the Committee, led by you, Mr. Chairman, persists on this

ruinous path, the people of Puerto Rico and their brothers and sisters on the mainland will know who to hold accountable”, he added.

"It is important to record that what he wrote in his initial letter were false, simply false characterizations and that I felt the need to respond to his false allegations . I am not going to allow any person, be a congressman, whoever he is, come to disrespect the people of Puerto Rico, "Rosselló told El Nuevo Dia at La Fortaleza library.

He did not hesitate to indicate that Bishop "is not representing the welfare of the Puerto Ricans and everything in the letter seems to show that he is watching for a group of creditors. He will have the opportunity to say. "

And what may happen if Bishop opts to assign more powers to the Board as he warned in the past?

"If they (Congress) want to do that and, if that is the goal, well, then let them to show that they want to be anti-democratic, but trying to say that the objective of a law (PROMESA) is one and when you read it is totally different that is simply a lie. There we will be again. There will be elections here (congressional elections in November) and we already established that Puerto Ricans will support those who have been friends of Puerto Rico and oppose those who are enemies of Puerto Rico, "he said.

"Any congressman who wants to assign a board more powers in an anti-democratic manner,would be recognizing that what he (Bishop) wrote in his letter is false and is not serving the American citizens residing in Puerto Rico or the concept of democracy" , he pointed out, recalling that since last February he started a campaign in several states seeking to raise awareness among Puerto Ricans of the electoral power they have.

“If that is what he wants to do, then he should say it. If he wants to be anti-democratic, he should say it,” added the governor.

And if Bishop summons you before Congress as he has showed his intention to held a hearing seeking to revise the powers of the Board?

“If I am summoned, as I have done before, I have nothing to hide. I am going to appear to defend the position of Puerto Rico”.

Immediately, Rossello rejected the idea that the fiscal plan submitted to the Board -and that must be amended- is trying to deceive the Board.

"That shows either total ignorance of the process or simply its intention to favor a group over the American citizens residing in Puerto Rico. It is very simple, because we are cutting more than in any jurisdiction in the United States. Let´s see if it is enough or not to cut the $1.45 billion that we are cutting here in his (Bishop´s) jurisdiction (Utah). It shows a total ignorance of what is happening and he is either being misled by things he was told or he is certainly interested in favoring some groups and failing to tell the truth when saying that we want to mock this process, "he noted.

"To say that I have mocked that, it seems to me right the opposite and it is he who is mocking the people of Puerto Rico," Rossello Nevares added.