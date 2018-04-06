Governor Ricardo Rosselló’s administration is heading towards a direct confrontation with the Board by ruling out, in its most recent draft of the new government Fiscal Plan, the vast majority of the guidelines issued by that entity.

But the issue did not remain as mere rebellion in the documents. Rosselló expressed yesterday that he will not implement the initiatives the Board may add to the Fiscal Plan and that affect the public policy of the government.

Rosselló explained that, on March 28, the Board had demanded 48 changes to the Fiscal Plan draft. His administration accepted all the fiscal measures contained in the document, which are 13, according to the letter the Board sent by the end of March.

"Everything else (non-fiscal measures) are public policy and we do not agree with them, so they are not included in the Fiscal Plan... This is not a war, but a serious warning," said the Governor.

However, some demands were partially accepted. For example, the labor reform proposal only maintains the work requirement for participants of the Nutrition Assistance Program and the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). The elimination of the Christmas bonus and the increase to the minimum wage are rejected.

"Pensioners have an ownership right over their pensions," said the governor representative before the Board, Christian Sobrino, explaining why the administration did not give way to the pension reform requested by the Board.

"(The proposal to cut pensions) would have a disastrous impact on society," stressed Rosselló.

Likewise, Rosselló rejected the proposals of the Board to lift the limit of the so called crudita tax so that all these revenues reach the General Fund, and the consolidation of special revenues funds so that the income allocated for different purposes goes first to the General Fund and then assigned in the budget. It was also ruled out the creation of the Office of the CFO, an entity that seeks to comply with the requirements of financial disclosure, which Puerto Rico has not done for years, despite being required by federal regulations.

Although the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA) submitted the Fiscal Plans to the Board around 5:00 PM yesterday, the public corporation did not publish publicly the documents until almost 9:00 PM.

Last week, the Board stated that, without the required reforms that the government did not adopt, it cannot certify the plans that will guide government operations over the next five years.

Considering this scenario, sources assure that the Board could certify its own version of the Fiscal Plan at the end of the month, incorporating elements of the Governor's plan. According to PROMESA, a certified Fiscal Plan is not appealable in Court.

The defiance of Governor Rosselló to the initiatives that affect what he understands are the government public policy, the Board would have to go to Court to order the enforcement of the Fiscal Plan finally certified.

On one hand, the certified Fiscal Plan is a binding plan, so the government would be obliged to comply with it. On the other hand, the legal theory of the Governor is that PROMESA does not grant operational or public policy powers to the Board. In addition, according to the Governor, the changes the Board wants "are not enforceable."

"I am willing to consider the fiscal part, but public policy is our consideration. Let the Board put the number and we do the work," said Rosselló, after warning that the absence of agreements between his administration and the Board would weaken the position of Puerto Rico in PROMESA Title III cases still in Court.

The most pessimistic version

The new version of the Fiscal Plan projects a more modest economic growth than the one outlined in previous versions.

Most of the adjustments are due to the fact that the estimated funds that would arrive in Puerto Rico -as part of the recovery after the natural disasters caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria- were reduced.

For example, the amount of funds to be disbursed by private insurers for claims associated with hurricanes was reduced from $ 21 billion to $ 15 billion. This adjustment was made after they found out that a good part of the claims corresponded to foreign manufacturers that would not remain on the Island.

Likewise, the agenda of federal disbursements that would arrive in Puerto Rico as part of the reconstruction after the hurricanes was delayed.

In fact, Rosselló said they are talking with staff of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in order to reduce bureaucratic obstacles set by the US agency for disbursements and processes associated with recovery and reconstruction in Puerto Rico.

He explained that the Island has requirements of a "high risk" jurisdiction, although it does not have that designation.

The proposed plan

The adjustment to economic growth projections led to changes in the income and spending patterns and in the expected primary surplus. This is the money that would be left over in a fiscal year prior to the payment of the loans. This figure is used as a reference to negotiate adjustments in government debts with bondholders.

It was informed that over the first year, the surplus would barely exceed $ 300 million and that, after the five-year period covered by the proposed Fiscal Plan, accumulated annual surpluses would reach $ 6.4 billion.

However, that surplus would be lost if Puerto Rico had to pay bondholders, justifying this way the need for a cut off on the debt.

The executive director of FAFAA, Gerardo Portela Franco, said that if debt service is paid as it is today, the deficit over the next five years, would be around $ 10 billion.

This figure would increase even more if the public debt of other corporations, that are not part of the Title III process or debt adjustment, is considered.

In fact, the Governor informed that, the drafts of the fiscal documents of the Government Development Bank (GDB), and those of PREPA, PRASA and PRHTA were submitted along with the Fiscal Plan of the government. Rosselló also sent a letter to the Board reiterating his position on the demands that, according to him, correspond to the public policy of his administration.

In the case of PREPA, most of the proposals were accepted. However, Portela Franco said that they did not include the request of the Board to sell the subsidiary PrepaNet, although they would begin a process of valuation of this asset.