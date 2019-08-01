WASHINGTON - Amid corruption investigations in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing today on the appointment of Stephen Muldrow as the next head of the U.S. Attorney´s office in San Juan.

Muldrow – proposed by President Donald Trump to replace Rosa Emilia Rodríguez – is the only speaker at the committee session where debating a bill is also on agenda.

In written answers to questions from the Democratic Judiciary Committee spokeswoman Diane Feinstein (California), Muldrow confirmed that since late January, the Trump administration was considering him to replace Rodríguez.

A source had already advanced El Nuevo Día that Muldrow was suggested as Rodríguez’s replacement long before the San Juan U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced her retirement on May 28.

Muldrow said his first interview for the San Juan position was on February 6 with representatives from the Justice Department and the White House. He met with the U.S. Attorney General William Barr on February 15.

Muldrow –who served as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico- added that beyond the February 6 interview at the Justice Department, he had no other communication with White House staff.

Muldrow met with Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González on June 5. President Trump announced his intention to nominate him on June 19. Five days later, he made the appointment official and referred it to the Senate for confirmation.

In his answers to Senator Feinstein, Muldrow said that during the talks regarding his appointment, no one asked him to make any commitment on how to handle a particular case, investigation or matter if he were confirmed as U.S. Attorney in San Juan.

He also said no one asked him to be loyal to President Trump or to the U.S. Attorney General William Barr. "My only loyalty is to support and enforce the Constitution and to the people of the United States," he added. From 1995 to 2001, Muldrow worked in the San Juan U.S. Attorney´s Office with Guillermo Gil.

The U.S. Senate is scheduled to begin its summer recess tomorrow, through September 9, so Muldrow's confirmation would most likely come next month. The nomination must be voted in the Judicial Committee before going to a vote in the Senate floor.

The U.S. Attorney´s office is investigating corruption charges against former senior officials of the Department of Education, the Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA) and contractors. They are also investigating complaints on "ghost contracts" in the Puerto Rico Senate.

Federal authorities have acknowledged that they also have ongoing investigations into the Treasury Department, and into contracts granted to Cobra for the restoration of the Puerto Rican power grid after Hurricane María.