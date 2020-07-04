Washington - Former Washington Resident Commissioner Pedro Pierluisi believes that if former Vice President Joseph Biden is elected president of the United States and the Senate ends in Democratic hands, opportunities to advance statehood for Puerto Rico will improve.

Both President Donald Trump and Senate Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), who is also up for re-election in November, have strongly ruled out a statehood bill for Puerto Rico or Washington D.C., as they are convinced that both jurisdictions would bring Democrats to the U.S. Senate.

"If everything goes as I hope it will in the House (Democrats will remain in control and) we will have strong support for statehood. In the Senate, it depends on what happens with the elections," said Pierluisi, who hopes to be elected for the New Progressive Party (PNP) gubernatorial candidacy on August 9.

The former commissioner explained how beneficial it would be for a PNP government if Democrat Amy McGrath - recently elected candidate for her party - defeats McConnell in November in Kentucky. "If we don't have Mitch McConnell in the picture, that's going to be beneficial for statehood. And the same if Democrats control of the Senate," Pierluisi said.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio (Florida) insisted that there is no atmosphere in the Senate for a statehood proposal for Puerto Rico. A McConnell's defeat would not change that reality immediately, but it would remove a powerful political enemy for statehood supporters.

McConnell, who controls a majority of 53-47, said that he wants to continue as Senate Republicans leader even in the minority.

Although Biden indicated he will work with representatives of all status alternatives in Puerto Rico to promote a process of free determination, Pierluisi said the former vice president, on a personal level, supports the idea of the island becoming a state. Biden, as a presidential candidate, has supported the proposal of Washington D.C. becoming the 51st state.

Despite the Republican leadership having ruled out the statehood alternative, Pierluisi does not believe that overall support in Congress diminished, and he noted that historically there are many more Democrats who stand by that status alternative.

In its last session in Congress, Pierluisi's 2015 pro-statehood bill, had 110 cosponsors in the House, 96 of them Democrats. By then, the PNP was already claiming statehood won the 2012 plebiscite.

The most recent pro-statehood legislation by Democrat José Serrano (New York) and Commissioner Jenniffer González, has 59 co-sponsors, 41 Democrats and 18 Republicans, including González, who supports President Trump.

That measure proposes to first make Puerto Rico an incorporated territory, which involves paying income taxes before achieving political statehood rights.

Democrat Darren Soto´s (Florida) - which seeks to make Puerto Rico a state in 90 days - has 21 co-sponsors, 16 Democrats and 5 Republicans.

The bill to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state, approved in the House on June 26, has 228 co-sponsors, all Democrats.

According to Pierlusi, many Democrats co-sponsored his pro-statehood bill due to the fact that he was a member of that caucus in the House.