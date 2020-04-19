Puerto Ricans are among the U.S. hardest-hit communities by the coronavirus. The virus has attacked developed countries and revealed high levels of inequality that in rich nations make it difficult for thousands of vulnerable people to access healthcare services.

Data reveal that Latino and Black city residents have died from coronavirus at twice the rate of whites in New York City. The Bronx, where Puerto Ricans make up nearly one-fifth of the population, is among the three New York City boroughs with the most COVID-19 deaths, 1,749 as of last Wednesday. It is the fourth county in the United States with the most positive cases to date: 25,638, according to Johns Hopkins University.

It´s a fact that during major disasters, those living in poverty are the most vulnerable. The potential increase for infections and deaths increases in areas such as the Bronx because these residents mostly work in the food distribution chain and other low-paying jobs that, amid the pandemic, are considered essential. Many Puerto Ricans among minorities are also at risk of losing their jobs or their small businesses due to closures and the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 2 million Puerto Ricans live in the states of Florida and New York, epicenters of COVID-19 outbreak. 15 percent of people over 16 in Florida, the state with the highest number of Puerto Ricans, were living in poverty by 2017, and 12 percent had no medical coverage. Of the total 1.1 million Puerto Ricans in New York, 21.5 percent were poor and 5 percent lacked medical coverage.

Reports from Columbia University, released by the Center for a New Economy, project that if unemployment rates increase, the annual poverty rate in the United States could rise to 19 percent, the highest recorded since the 1960s. Even if employment levels rise after the summer, it is estimated that the annual poverty rate may reach levels comparable to the Great Depression. Working-age adults and children will see particularly large levels of poverty.

As has been the case with the coronavirus, the rise in poverty levels will hard hit many Puerto Ricans in the United States.

Our diaspora brothers and sisters were fundamental in the efforts of bringing aid to the island after the devastation caused by the hurricanes and earthquakes. It is up to us now, at the family, government, scientific, community and philanthropic levels, to identify the communities in greatest need and reach out to them.

Like our Diaspora, an estimated 300,000 immigrants are going through this crisis in Puerto Rico, far from their homes and with few resources. A report estimated that the average income of this population was less than $22,000 by 2013. And many in this community are further marginalized for not complying with federal immigration regulations. In this public health crisis, everyone needs those support networks that Puerto Ricans have created and committed to since Hurricane María proved that first aid and assistance will always depend on the close ones.