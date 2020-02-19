Wilmaris Torres Rondón was 38 weeks pregnant when she had to leave her house in El Faro community, in Guayanilla, and took refuge in one of the camps set up after the earthquake that hit the southwestern area of the island on 7 January.

Two weeks after that powerful earthquake, the young mother had not been able to see her gynecologist for a follow-up visit because of her advanced pregnancy. "I hadn't been able to hear the baby's heartbeat for two weeks," the mother shared while holding little Glorielin Michelle in her arms.

A Facebook post brought her to the Women Helping Mothers organization (MAM, Spanish acronym), who came to the camp and provided her with the necessary pre- and postnatal assistance. "I had many doubts. I always went to a gynecologist, but when I met them, they changed my mind because they helped me a lot, more than I thought," she said. (1)

Just like Torres Rondón, many women don´t know about the work of midwives, a job that reduces risks at the time of delivery for both mother and baby, said Vanessa Caldari, MAM director. "Our biggest concern was what she was going to do after giving birth, whether she was going back to a camp," Caldari said.

Yesterday, and as part of the Clinton Global Initiative-Action Network for Post-Disaster Recovery activities, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton visited this organization located in Carolina and with 14 years of experience on the island.

After Hurricanes Irma and María hit Puerto Rico in 2017, the Clinton organization established partnerships with the Hispanic Federation and Solar Libre to install a solar system that allowed the organization to be independent of the Electrical Power Authority (PREPA) service.

Hispanic Federation, which in turn is funded by other entities and individuals to help with the island´s reconstruction efforts, financed the system installed in the organization.

"This is one of the projects we have been supporting across the island, which we think can have an important impact with the right support,” said the former New York Senator.

During her visit, Clinton spoke with several participants and checked the solar energy system. "I think a lot of the resilience that Puerto Ricans and these organizations have been showing every day is exactly the way to move forward, without waiting for a one size fits all solution," she added.

"This is a real Puerto Rican adventure," she said.

For example, Walter Mayer, president of Solar Libre, explained that in the case of the solar panel project, Caldari requested that the system be removable in case of another hurricane.

"You can see why I'm very excited about this model and what it means It's an example of what can be done elsewhere. The idea of installing removable solar panels is great and smart," Clinton insisted.

The MAM Centre has also become a hub where community members come in when there are blackouts, like what happened during the January 7 earthquake when the whole island was left in the dark.

"This is not only about maternity but also about the future of these children," said the executive director of Solar Libre, which has installed 162 systems in community centers.

During her visit, Clinton also promoted her "Too Small to Fail" initiative, which focuses on the importance of early brain and language development. The program empowers parents with the tools to talk, read and sing to their children from birth.

Hillary Clinton stressed the importance of what happens during pregnancy and in the first two years of a child’s life and how that impacts academic performance, health, and relationships. “So if you care about society and you care about our future, there is nothing more important than helping pregnant women and their new babies get off to a good start”, she pointed out.

Promoting knowledge

Like Torres Rondón, many women don’t ´know about the work of midwives, partly because of the artificial barriers that have been imposed in hospital institutions.

There are about ten midwives in Puerto Rico. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends one midwife every seven women. "In these moments of natural and man-made disasters, midwives are an essential, fundamental resource," said Rita Josefina Aparicio, a midwife since 1982.

Dr. Eduardo Gómez, director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mennonite Hospital in Cayey and who collaborates with MAM, said they are working together on an initiative to make midwives part of the medical process and treatment of patients.

Currently, a midwife is allowed to assist in hospitals only if she is part of the patient's group. "For me, for example, it would be an honor to have her by my side during the birth process," said Gómez.