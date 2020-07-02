The Wanda Vázquez Garced administration will have 30 days to submit to the Oversight Board a concrete plan to publish, within approximately 12 months, the government's Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for fiscal years 2017 to 2019.

The requirement came, for the first time yesterday, when the Board´s chairman José B. Carrión and the director and former president of the Government Development Bank (GDB), Carlos M. García, also announced they are stepping down.

Both resignations would be the first of what - according to sources- seems to be a reconfiguration of the fiscal entity four years after its creation through PROMESA.

The White House confirmed this scenario to El Nuevo Día last night. "Multiple members of the Board have expressed their interest in leaving the board soon, and the White House has begun working with congressional leaders to chart a path forward so that the Board can continue its important work," said a Donald Trump administration official.

In reacting to Carrión and García's resignations, the official - who asked not to be identified - also supported PROMESA and added that the Board "plays an important role in improving Puerto Rico´s long-term fiscal health, after decades of neglect, debt, and broken promises.

Yesterday, the resignations of Carrión and García overshadowed what could be described as one of the most decisive public hearings since the creation of the Board. The session could also be a glimpse of what Puerto Rico would see with a restructuring within the fiscal body.

Since PROMESA was enacted, the directors of the Board had the responsibility of requiring the government to disclose financial statements, but it was not until yesterday - almost four years after their appointments - that the fiscal entity debated the issue in a public hearing on the subject.

The new path Congress and the White House are “charting” - according to sources - could result in a new Board that includes "hard-liners" in budgetary and fiscal matters.

"Now is not the time for excuses, it is the time to demand action," García said, pointing to Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea and the government's executive director and chief financial officer (CFO), Omar J. Marrero.

The Ricardo Rosselló Nevares administration had pledged to publish the 2017 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) one year ago and the other reports this year and next year.

Visibly upset, García said it is time for the government to "think outside the box" and comply with what is a legal requirement for debt issuers in the U.S. municipal government and also a requirement included in PROMESA.

According to the Board, the government's delay in publishing CARFs is chronic. Puerto Rico must publish its financial statements on May 1 after the close of each fiscal year.

However, the 2017 CARF is 1,097 days late and that for fiscal year 2018 it is 732 days late. Meanwhile, the 2019 CARF should have been published 367 days ago and the countdown to publishing the 2020 CARF began last Tuesday.

After former Treasury Secretary Raúl Maldonado was appointed Chief of Staff, the official stripped that agency of its role as the government's CFO under the premise that the government would do what was necessary if such functions were supervised from La Fortaleza.

For almost four years, the Board has been unsuccessfully advocating for Puerto Rico to create the Office of the CFO to unify the government's accounting tasks. After Rosselló Nevares stepped down, those functions were dismantled, something that was criticized yesterday by the Board's executive director, Natalie Jaresko.

Marrero, who serves as the government's representative to the Board is also executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA) and CFO.

CAFR 2019 would be ready by 2022

"I am not satisfied either," Parés Alicea told García just after revealing that it would take the government another two years to publish the 2019 CAFR.

"I am not going to lie to the members of the Board," added the Treasury Secretary, insisting that the proposed work schedule is the most reliable projection the agency has considering its resources available.

According to Parés Alicea, the 2017 CAFR has already been submitted to KPMG for its opinion and should be published by mid-August. By the end of November, the Treasury should have a "robust" draft of CAFR 2018 to be published in April 2021, and it would not be until January 2022 that CAFR 2019 would be published.

"That's completely unacceptable," García replied.

Given this situation, the Board unanimously decided to give the government 30 days, which Parés Alicea and Marrero agreed to without further objection.

The Board's decision was upheld although, minutes earlier, Parés Alicea recounted the juggling acts he had performed to bring order to a process marred by all kinds of setbacks.

Parés Alicea noted that, although CAFRs have not been published, the government has now published some 44 financial reports that provide a recent and comprehensive insight into the investment community, one of the most critical voices in Puerto Rico's financial disclosure management.

Parés Alicea said the government is not moving its feet off the plate when facing three natural disasters since 2017 and the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the government must produce a comprehensive picture of a structure with 96 agencies and 75 financial entities without having the resources to do soand that it has even been necessary to apply new accounting pronouncements on issues such as the impact of pension payments on the agencies' financial situation.

Parés Alice even said that recruiting and retaining skilled staff is an uphill task due to government limitations in offering competitive salaries.

The picture Parés Alicea painted looks so discouraging that the official admitted that the government's Central Accounting division in the Treasury - made up of only about twenty employees - suffers from a problem of constant resignations and has only one certified public accountant. The resources that complement the accounting tasks at the Treasury are in the hands of consultants like Deloitte & Touche, he said.

Consequences of not complying

In an attempt to compensate for the situation, the Board approved an incentive program that includes a $1,500 bonus to employees if they manage to publish financial statements within certain periods.

However, García insisted that it is time to implement concrete measures, something Andrew Biggs agreed with.