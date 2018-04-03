Controversy between the Oversight Board and the power of the Governor to decide which public policy should be adopted is not limited to a second labor reform or pension plan, since the federal entity that oversees the island´s public finances has also found deficiencies in the fiscal plans of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) and the Highway and Transportation Authority (HTA).

Last Sunday, the Board released two letters informing Governor Ricardo Rossello Nevares that the fiscal plans of the University of Puerto Rico and the Highway and Trasnport Authority can not be certified. This, because both documents do not comply with the provisions leading to financial viability, as required by PROMESA Title II.

Based on both letters, which constitute a second notice of violation in such fiscal plans, the Board determined that, at least five of the six fiscal plans submitted by the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA), cannot be certified.

To this end, the Board gave Rosselló Nevares until April 5 to submit revised versions of those proposed plans. Up to now, the only plan without comments from the Board is the one proposed by the Public Corporation for the Supervision and Insurance of Cooperatives (COSSEC).

Although in each letter, Jose B. Carrion, president of the Board, presented specific details to be revised, the deficiencies found by the federal entity seem to have as a common denominator that none of the agencies projections reflect the impact of the adjustment in the General Fund and in the operation of the Executive branch as a result of the fiscal plan that the central government would adopt.

"The Proposed Plan can assume only those transfers from the central government included in the Commonwealth Fiscal Plan.", reads Carrion's letter, noting about 15 deficiencies in the UPR plan.

In the case of the HTA, the Board indicated that for “the first step, in line with the methodology applied in the Commonwealth Fiscal Plan, the Board expects reduction to back-office FTEs in the range of at least 15-20%, and a corresponding 20% reduction in associated non-personnel procurement costs,”.

as a first step, in line with the methodology applied in the central government's fiscal plan", the public corporation would reduce between 15 and 20 percent of the full-time jobs (FTE, in English) in administrative support tasks.

The UPR plan

" The Board recognizes the difficulties implicit in these policy decisions, as well as the long path to return UPR to fiscal stability,", says Carrion's letter, which requires, among other things, an estimated 17 percent reduction in the monthly benefits of the university pension plan.

Immediately, Darrel Hillman Barrera, president of the UPR, said that the measures recommended by the Board that directly affect university workers, such as a 17 percent reduction in pensions, are not acceptable.

"Since the beginning of this fiscal plan, our administration has been devoted to find ways and measures that bring funds. And there are multiple measures that the UPR has not exploited over the years because, probably, they were not so necessary. Today we have the capacity, the knowledge to accomplish these activities", added Hillman after a press conference at La Fortaleza.

For the Board, before certifying the UPR fiscal plan, it will be necessary to increase tuition, as from the next academic year, so that most of the funds that students receive through the Pell Grant award will go to “UPR in the form

of tuition, while still ensuring a reasonable allocation remaining to cover other expenses like books and transportation”.

The Board believes it is feasible to increase per credit tuition from $ 57 to $ 157 and that all tuition exemptions should be eliminated except for those to honor students. The Board set its demands based on the experience of public and private universities outside the island.

" The annual tuition for UPR’s medical school, for example, is ~$9,200 for FY2018, compared to in-state tuition of $25,000-$40,000 at comparable public mainland universities and $34,000-$57,000 for other private universities on the Island,” reads the letter of the Board.

The Board also asked the UPR to consolidate its administrative operations, eliminate academic programs and ensure “savings generated from the reduction of trust, transitory, and temporary positions by eliminating more positions at regional campuses”.

The HTA plan

While for the HTA, the Board seemed to have shattered the plan. This, by ensuring that it does not have information that justifies the fiscal plan projections, both on “revenues and further reduce operating expenses”.

According to the Board, the HTA failed to separate funds for strategic projects, it is based on “several questionable" assumptions, does not include “clear” structural reforms and does not explain “details of a congestion reduction plan” for Puerto Rico, a deficiency that affects productivity and economic growth.

"The Proposed Plan must produce specific targets for reducing

operating expenses and a specific cost recovery ratio target for Tren Urbano (in the range of 35-60% to match mainland systems),” Carrion added.

Among the multiple deficiencies of the HTA pla, the Board questioned how toll fine revenues will jump from between $ 10 million to $ 11 million to an estimate between $ 25 million to $ 29 million in the plan.

According to the letter, the“Proposed Plan must explain why there is a 0% Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief (“FHWA ER”) cost share in each year where FHWA ER work occurs”. In the case of the HTA, thefederal entity even questioned whether the corporation is capable of managing its capital improvement program.

According to the HTA plan, instead of an investment between $ 150 million to $ 200 million, next year, investment would be about $ 872 million, but it is not clear if the HTA is capable of implementing such a plan.

Gloria Ruiz Kuilan collaborated with this story.