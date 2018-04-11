The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) determined an increase of $ 7.5 billion in the allocation of funds for the recovery of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

By doing so, the allocation raises to $ 18.5 billion the allocation made by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program for Puerto Rico this year. During the last few months of 2017, HUD had announced that it was separating another $ 1.5 billion to start rebuilding the Island. The CDBG Program is one of the most flexible ones for the use and management of federal money, said Pamela Hughes Patenaude, Deputy Secretary of HUD,

"It is a historical appropriation. Not considering those made to the Department of Defense, this is the largest allocation in the history of the United States," said Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares at a press conference in the San Isidro neighborhood of Canóvanas, one of the most affected areas on September 20.

"Micro-grids can be made (for the power system), it can be invested in programs to create jobs, improve small businesses, loans, and especially to fulfill the needs that cannot be covered by SBA. This allocation –along with other funds- should leverage the economy of Puerto Rico," said Patenaude.

In total, there are almost $ 20 billion available for the reconstruction of Puerto Rico through the CDBG Program.

Expecting more funds

Jennifer González Colón, Resident Commissioner in Washington, anticipated that allocations could increase even more in the coming months. She explained that additional allocations are foreseen for specific projects, as well as another supplementary allocation to continue addressing the natural disasters in Puerto Rico and other jurisdictions in 2017.

"We are in the appropriations process. Tomorrow (today) is the last day to submit (proposals), so there will be other allocations for different projects, among which infrastructure initiatives could be found in smaller quantities. There will also be others expected to be received in a supplementary quarter (special allocations from the federal budget)," explained González Colón at the press conference.

Use to be defined

Yesterday, the repairs or specific initiatives that would be developed with these funds, which should be distributed under specific measures by December 1, were still unknown. However, there were some general guidelines on what would be done with the money.

For example, Patenaude explained that almost $ 2 billion must be used exclusively to improve Puerto Rico's energy system, devastated by the sustained 155-mile winds of the eye of the hurricane.

Likewise, it is expected that a substantial amount of money will be used for mitigation projects, relocation of communities in flood prone areas and meeting many of the needs that have not been covered by federal or state aid programs during the natural disasters in the areas of housing, commercial development and infrastructure repair, among others.

Economic goal

Meanwhile, Rosselló Nevares said that he intends that the funds serve to "pivot from recovery towards the reconstruction and transformation of Puerto Rico. We aim to a Puerto Rico that is open for business, to be the center of human resources of our entire region, a connecting destination of the Americas and an innovation center".

In the pursuit of economic recovery described by Rosselló there are 12 priorities, as he explained. Among these, strengthening the power grid, aqueducts, health, transportation and education systems. In addition, they seek to improve or restore housing, social programs and natural and cultural resources.

While the state government has estimated that they need about $ 94.4 billion to repair and improve the infrastructure damaged by the cyclone in Puerto Rico, FEMA’s preliminary estimates are around $ 50 billion.

With this additional allocation, the funds intended for Puerto Rico to cover the emergency would already be around $ 31.8 billion, if federal funds channeled through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the US Army Corps of Engineers, among other dependencies, are included. However, the federal government will not immediately release these funds.

In August

Currently, the government of Puerto Rico is working on a plan to use the first $ 1.5 billion allocated at the end of 2017 to Puerto Rico. The document, which is undergoing the process of public hearings, is supposed to be submitted to HUD no later than June 9. It must contain the specific initiatives to be developed and its approximate cost, among other details, explained the Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA), Carlos Mercader.

Once the document is submitted, HUD will have about 45 days to evaluate it and finally approve it, thus giving way to the first disbursements of money. This implies that, at most, the government of Puerto Rico will have access to the first $ 1.5 billion by August.

For the remaining $ 18.5 billion, it will have to wait even longer. Patenaude said that in the coming weeks they hope to get the management guidelines for these funds, in order to start a series of terms and planning processes for the use of the money.

The process will imply that the first disbursements associated with that historic $ 18.5 billion allocation will begin to materialize in about six months, if everything flows quickly.

Special Oversight

Patenaude explained that the program works with reimbursements, after a review of the compliance of the initiative with the plan set by the government. Also, systems are established to ensure compliance and monitor the proper use of money.

For example, as part of the process, it is contemplated that HUD will have the ability to see in the transactions made by the state government associated with the use of CDBG Program funds in real time. Similarly, it is anticipated that there will be staff assigned to ensure compliance and transparency in the process, both at the state and federal levels, noted Patenaude.

"We are going to make the most transparent recovery process in history. We are going to have a digital framework to see the projects that are being carried out and how much money is being allocated, and to witness the progress in such a way that citizens and the whole world will see how the project is progressing," said the Governor, after stating that the allocation of federal funds shows the confidence of the US government in his administration.

Other HUD initiatives

Patenaude said that, as a result of the hurricane, a moratorium was imposed on the foreclosures insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). This moratorium ends in mid-May, although it could be extended if the state government requests it.

Patenaude also indicated that programs that could help people to update their mortgages by obtaining additional financing on their homes are being considered.

Likewise, the possibility of establishing aid so that people can acquire their first property facilitating the mortgage process is under study.

This kind of initiatives, she said, would help to move the real estate market in Puerto Rico while using vacant homes to meet the emerging need of a safe roof after the hurricane.

A large part of the repossessed houses in Puerto Rico respond to investments made by HUD and the Federal National Mortgage Association, better known as Fannie Mae.

The process

During the press conference held yesterday in Canóvanas, Jennifer González Resident explained that in the process of allocating funds it was necessary to bring Congress members to Puerto Rico so that they could see with their own eyes the magnitude of the damages caused by the hurricane.

"Every time I lobbied to get more resources for the Island, it was helpful to have more voices helping me, because they had seen what happened in Puerto Rico. That close contact is what makes the change. I have to thank all my colleagues in Congress, Democrats and Republicans, who voted for it," said González Colón.

Meanwhile, in an interview in La Fortaleza the director of PRFAA said that, originally, the White House was evaluating to allocate funds for natural disasters in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands in a supplementary budgetary measure apart from the one being negotiated in Congress since last December.

He indicated that in the process the support received by Puerto Rico from a group of federal senators, who pushed for the inclusion of the Island in the distribution of money to address natural disasters, was instrumental.

"Subsequently, from January to February, the funds for Puerto Rico were identified and that came from the pressure that Democrats and Republicans put there," Mercader said.

Economic impact

The injection of federal funds to Puerto Rico is one of the main elements that affect the economic projections contained in the drafts of the new Fiscal Plan, which show the economy of Puerto Rico growing in the next five years.

The expectation is that Puerto Rico will receive a total of $ 49.7 billion during the process, in order to rebuild and improve its infrastructure, so that it is more resistant to atmospheric events such as hurricanes.

Those funds will join the one that would come to the Puerto Rican economy due to claims to private insurances. The new estimates suggest that in total insurers would inject about $ 15.7 billion into the economy by insurers.

Most of that money for recovery and reconstruction would be invested in the first years, so the economic impact is concentrated in that period.

The new economic projections contemplate a 6.7 percent growth for the 2019 fiscal year. Subsequently, the economy will rise by 3%, 2%, 1.2% and 0.6 % in the following years.